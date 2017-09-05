Chic Half Up Hairstyles to Flaunt This Fall

The weather is not that hot anymore, so we can finally wear our hair down. The high temperatures made the updo our go-to hairstyle during the summer, but now is time for something new. The half up hairstyles are just perfect for the summer-fall transition weather. These hairstyles will add an effortless chic note to your style.

Trade your messy bun for a half updo and you’ll fall in love with the result. The half-bun looks gorgeous on second-day waves when you don’t feel like curling your hair all over again.

Half up hairstyles and braids are best friends. They love to hang out in different combinations. The most common braided half updo includes two braids that connect with one another in the back. You could also make a headband with a braid as well as experiment with different types of braids. Dutch braids, inside braids, waterfall braids, French braids, fishtail braids are just a few of the options you have. You could also take the braids to the next level and flaunt an intricate half up hairstyle with braided figures such as flowers or hearts.

If braids are too much work for you, try with knots. You’ll have a unique hairstyle in just minutes.

Ribbons will transform the simplest half up hairstyle into the chicest hair moment. Instead of a ribbon, you could make a bow tie with your own hair. This half up hairstyle is insanely gorgeous and you’ll most certainly want to brag about it on Instagram.

The fall is just around the corner and you won’t need to wear your hair up all the time. The chilly weather means that is finally time to play up your updo or put your hair down. And with the half up hairstyles, you could do both at once. Take a look at these gorgeous half updos that will help you create Instagram-worthy hairstyles.