You might have hated science back in school, but you sure will love the latest Instagram hair trend. If you are obsessing over every single braid style that comes up, get ready to be blown away. The DNA braids are one of the summer’s most genius hairstyles you should try right away.

This is a great way to turn a basic pony in the most eye-catching updo you’ve ever had. The best thing is that the DNA braids are so simple to do.