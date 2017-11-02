Gallery Hairstyles

Fresh Celebrity Ways To Style Your Bob

Bobs are sophisticated, short and surprisingly low maintenance hairstyles. Cutting your hair feels refreshing. If you haven’t made a hair change for a very long time, maybe now is the right time to do it. Even Emily Ratajkowski dared to make one. She has never dyed her hair or made a tremendous change in her hairstyle. But recently the natural beauty rocked a sleek bob. The Instagram sensation styled her bob in the most effortless way: straight and center-parted.

If you want to add a touch of the Old Hollywood glamour copy Cara Delevigne‘s wavy hairstyle. The model-turned-actress stunned everywhere she showed face with her platinum bob. Jennifer Lopez flaunted a similarly styled bob with tighter curls on the lower part of her hair.

Jessica Chastain gave us huge #bobinspo when it comes to styling bob hairstyle with curls. The actress’s romantic waves are a red carpet staple. If you need a day to night hairstyle, then this is it. From work to a wedding, the loose waves will do the job. With a bob hairstyle, you don’t need to wear your hair up to add on elegance. Bob with playful waves looks feminine and will perfectly compliment an elegant evening gown.

If you prefer a bit more action take cues from Lucy Hale and Jennifer Lawrence’s hairstyle. Both actresses style their bob in beachy waves and looked stunning.

To add more volume steal Vanessa Williams’s hairstyle. She opted for tight and bouncy curls. This hairstyle is perfect if you have thin hair. Messy curls on a short length hair add additional volume. Curly bob hairstyle will change your life if you have been struggling to style thin hair.

Feast your eyes on all the fresh ways to style bob hair and get inspired to try this hairstyle if you haven’t already.

Ashley Greene

Fresh Celebrity Ways To Style Your Bob Ashley Greene curly bob
Photo Credit: Broadimage
