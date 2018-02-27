Hairstyles Trends

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in Spring/Summer 2018

We are bringing you new hairstyle ideas for Spring/Summer 2018 and sleek hair is barely on the menu. You probably know by now that the ’80s are taking over 2018, so big and voluminous hair is on the It list. L’Oréal Professionnel Ambassador Bruno Estatoff, accompanied by Yvan Estatoff and Lucca Estatoff prepared 7 chic hairstyles using the Candy Girl Hairdressing collection for you to rock in the upcoming warm months.

High Curly Volume

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in SpringSummer 2018 messy voluminous curls

Time to channel your inner lion! This playful hairstyle is all about texture. There is more definition towards the root while the curls are frizzier towards the ends which adds more volume. Hairdresser Yvan used full volume foam and L’Oréal Professionnel Savage Panache spray to achieve this look.

High Society Updo

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in SpringSummer 2018 airy spiral updo

Who said textured updos can’t look formal? This airy top knot will make people mistake you for a royal. Looking aristocratic and chic at the same time, this hairstyle will take you from work to cocktail party or any other special occasion. Since we are going through ’80s exaggerated glamour phase, feel free to flaunt it even on the days you feel extra.

High Fashion Bob

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in SpringSummer 2018 voluminous wavy bob

This hairstyle makes the classic straight bob look so 2017! According to hairdresser Yvan Estatoff, frizzy waves are the chicest way to upgrade your bob next season.

The High ’80s

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in SpringSummer 2018 '80s hair

You can’t have a bad hair day with this hairstyle. Everyone was obsessed with Va-Va volume in the ’80s for a very good reason. Messy hairstyles just make your life so much easier! This asymmetric textured look comes straight from Hollywood. Pop star Madonna rocked a similar hairstyle in the film “Desperately Seeking Susan.” This side-swept curly hairstyle is easy to recreate because there are no rules – just make your own version of it!

Candy Girl

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in SpringSummer 2018 double high ponytails

Can a grown-ass woman rock this hairstyle? Absolutely! This fun hairstyle that involves two high voluminous ponytails held by colorful elastics is for the ones who live their life to the fullest! If anything, everyone can wear these double ponies on the beach.

Cat Power

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in SpringSummer 2018 bob with feline ears

Wondering what’s the best way to upgrade your feline eyeliner? A matching hairstyle! If you decide to protest all the ’80s voluminous hair trends, then find yourself a good excuse. A pair of fun and sexy feline ears on the top of your head might justify your decision.

Sweet Girl

Fresh It Ways to Style Your Hair in SpringSummer 2018 bob with side braid

If you don’t want anything crazy because you are a good girl who likes to play by the rules pass on the feline ears and opt for braided half-updo instead. Braid just one side of your hair to add interest to your sleek straight hairstyle. Tease the braid a bit for extra volume.

Hairdressers: Bruno Estatoff, Yvan Estatoff, Lucca Estatoff
Artistic Director: Christine Margossian
Photographer : Bruno Estatoff
Coloriste : Laetitia Bonnand
MUA : Valérie Dumond

