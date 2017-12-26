Fun Winter Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles

Each day we are in the need of a new idea to upgrade our hairstyle. Ponytails, curls, and updos can become very boring, especially for ladies who love change. If you are already fed up with the same hairstyles over and over again, you should think about implementing new looks. If your hair is not on point, your whole appearance can feel a bit off. That is why every single woman should dare to experiment with hairstyles. Half-up half-down dos are a great way to bring freshness to your everyday life.

In cases where you can’t decide whether you want your hair in a ponytail or in loose curls, you can combine both. You can have it all with only one hairstyle. And these are not just hairstyles that you can flaunt only for casual occasions. Half-up half-down looks can also be glamorous and appropriate for special events. It all depends on how you do them.

When you want to put your hair up but don’t have an idea in your mind, just do a messy half-bun. Buns are one of the trends that go from red carpets to office life. These days, beauty bloggers get amazingly innovative ideas. Braids are the best way to upgrade your hairstyle, especially if you are opting for an eye-catching look. During this festive season, you can also find many accessories that will be a great addition to your do.

Even a simple half-up style can do a lot of justice to your hair. You can do this on every hair length. Even if you decided to chop off your long locks and rock a short bob, don’t despair. When your hair simply doesn’t want to collaborate, take one half of it and pin it back. There are also times when you just didn’t get a chance to wash your hair, and now it doesn’t look right. The easiest solution is a high half-topknot with messy waves with the other half of your hair.

Check out these gorgeous winter half-up half-down dos that you can copy for the party season. You will find all the perfect hairstyles that you need for different occasions. It doesn’t matter if it’s a New Year’s Eve party or a fancy dinner, we made sure to find plenty of great looks.