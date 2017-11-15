Gorgeous Hairstyles for Thin Hair

Don’t be disappointed if you are not blessed with thick hair. All you need to do is learn how to style your thin hair the right way. Yes, thin hair can be annoying, but there is always a solution. Look at the bright side: you need less time to style thin hair. One of the best ways to fake a head full of hair is a messy updo. It’s better to forget about overly slicked hairstyles if you have thin hair. Tease your hair as much as possible to give it a bit of volume. You can do everything from a messy bun to a voluminous curled ponytail, depending on the occasion. Messy braided updos are another way to go. Leave parts of your hair to frame your face. That will create an illusion of more hair.

Don’t hesitate to use hair accessories. You’d be surprised how much these tiny details can help. Hair scarves, ribbons, and other cute hair accessories will upgrade every hairstyle.

If you want to wear your hair down opt for hairstyles with volume. Tight curls are one of the best hairstyles for thin hair. Generally speaking, you can experiment with many types of curls. Avoid the Old Hollywood loose waves because they won’t add much volume to your hair.

“The shorter, the better,” is the golden rule when it comes to thin hair. Shag haircuts are a winning choice. With this hairstyle, you can easily style your hair in a voluminous do. Bob haircuts (currently trending) are another great option. Avoid long haircuts because they will make your hair look thinner and flatter.

We have gathered some pretty ideas for you to upgrade the way you style your thin hair. Take a look and get inspired.