Hairstyles That Will Keep You Cool In The Heat

The summer might end soon but we still can’t ignore how hot it’s outside. The hot weather is one of the most challenging ones when it comes to hair. On these high temperatures, it’s impossible to stay completely cool and avoid the sweat. Wearing your hair down is not the best idea at this time of the year. One thing that can help you avoid sweaty situations is your hairstyle. Cute updos are the best thing that can happen to you in these hot summer days.

Whether you are looking for laid-back beachy hairstyles or sleek office approved updos, we’ve got you covered. Besides the classic ponytails and buns, we have a few more interesting ways to style your hair when it’s freaking hot outside.

Since it’s summer we strongly encourage you to upgrade your messy bun or your wavy pony with a colorful hair scarves that look incredibly cute. There are the perfect accessories that can spice up your regular effortless hairstyle in just seconds. There are many ways to style your hair with scarves. You could wrap it around your head like a headband, tie your pony or bun with it or make a cute bowtie.

Another super chic summer-approved hairstyle are the braids. We are talking about braids in millions of different ways. From braided pony, braided buns to a small braid detail, the options are endless. There are so many types of braids and you just have to find the one that flatters your hair the most.

We prepared a gallery of the cutest hairstyles that will keep you cool no matter how hot it’s outside. Take a look at these sweat-proof updos that will help you survive these late hot summer days.

Box Braids Pony

Hairstyles That Will Keep You Cool In The Heat Box Braids Pony
Photo By @freshlengths/Instagram
