51 Fabulous Layered Haircuts & Hairstyles for Short Hair

Layered haircuts for short hair are super cute and stylish when done right, but unfortunately it’s a look not everyone can pull off. To enumerate just how many great cuts there are in this style, here is a list of 51 short layered haircuts and hairstyles that you’ll fall in love with, as well as tips on who should wear short layered haircuts.

What Face Shapes Are Best for Short Layered Haircuts?

John Frieda, an iconic master hair specialist, created his own formula taking a ruler and aligning it starting under your ear and vertically down your face. Second, you take a pencil and position it under your chin so you can figure out the exact measurement, as noted by where the pencil intersects with the ruler. Any measurement under 2.25 inches suggests that short layered hairstyles will be flattering.

Without the formula itself, some layered haircuts for short hair make it easy to tell if they will work well or not just based off of the overall face shape. Pixie haircuts, for instance, look especially nice on round faces due to their ability to soften roundness while drawing attention to the eyes and cheekbones. Other face shapes good for short pixie layered haircuts are heart, oval, and square.

Edgier or asymmetrical short layered hairstyles are great for women with oval-shaped faces. However, those with long face types will find it more difficult to pull of short layers, and might want to consider instead a longer layered haircut, since they will help broaden a narrow face.

As someone who’s always secretly considered getting a short layered haircut, it’s nice to know there’s a simple way to figure things and get some more reassurance for such a big change – especially when there are so many different, totally adorable and edgy layered haircuts for short hair!

Ideas for Layered Haircuts for Short Hair

1. Classic Pixie Cut with Short Layers

This blonde style is a timeless haircut for short hair. There’s always been something whimsical and cute about this style, only in part because it’s reminiscent of Tinker Bell and her fairy charm!

This is an especially short style, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for a drastic change, or even if you’re looking to trim up a short hairstyle. The short layers make it that much cuter, with the added volume.

2. Blue-Green Bob with Short Layers

Mermaid hair goes super well with short hairstyles. It’s two striking hair statements in one, so you’ll look doubly bold. This blue-green color is so smooth and luscious, and it shows just how well these two hair trends can be tied together. This bob has really short layers moving up to the back, so it’s perfect for highlighting your best facial features.

3. Edgy Rocker Short Haircut

This is the kind of haircut you’d expect to see from someone in a rock band, so you’d better be ready to rock this edgy short layered hairstyle! The layers are a bit longer in this style, so it could also work well if your face is narrower.

It’s a great way to frame your face, and will make any makeup you wear pop even more than usual because of it. It’s super simple and super chic!

4. Elevated Bob with Short Layers

This is a take on a classic bob, with adorable ringlets coming around to frame the face. It has an easy center part, so the hair just cascades down. It’s surprisingly deep for a short layered haircut, since the way it falls almost gives the illusion that the hair is longer than it is. This is a lovely hairstyle to get your hair away from your shoulders, without jumping right into a layered haircut with short hair.

5. Chin-length Bob with Short Layers

This is a slightly edgy version of a bob, mainly due to its deep red color. Besides this and the even cut, it’s a standard, classic bob; you can’t go wrong with a style that’s both edgy and lovely, especially if you’ve been looking to get a similar short layered haircut. It’s simply styled, too, with the bottom layer straightened and the top layer slightly curled, juxtaposing sassy and sweet styles.

6. Choppy Textured Short Layered Haircut

This is a very quirky short layered haircut that is perfect if you have several aspects about your look that you want to highlight. First and foremost, the chopped-off bangs here are perfect if you’re all about your eyebrows! The way the cut tapers off as you move toward the back frames the entire face, leaving it as a great base for stunning makeup looks, since none of your face will be covered.

7. Cascading Ombre Short Layered Haircut

First, the dye job is the most commendable part of this beautiful short layered hairstyle. The brown and blonde strands blend perfectly together from the front to the back, making this an all-around stunning style, with the layers adding bountiful volume. Between the colors and the simple haircut, this is a style that will work well for any season.

8. Straight-Cut Ombre with Short Layers

The ombre here is subtler, but it’s a super sweet, warm blend of colors in strawberry to blonde hues. It all starts with a deep red, and moves down in its ombre to blonde tips.

The layers here are longer, but the layers that are there do bring in a beautiful bump of volume. Perfectly straightened hair is not as common for short layered hairstyles, but this style shows just how lovely it can look.

9. Seamless Balayage Short Layered Haircut

By making this short layered haircut seamless, it becomes perfectly round and even smoother than it otherwise would have been. Balayage hair is super chic and trendy, and when it’s compressed into a layered haircut for short hair like this, it adds just the right amount of surprise to keep the style interesting. There’s less colors to play around with, so you get peeps of color behind the base of blonde.

10. Edgy Voluminous Short Layered Haircut

This type of cut is a classic short hairstyle, and it’s a great example of a layered haircut for short hair. The volume is the perfect thing to make your hair sexy and edgy, and you really get a great opportunity to play around with different colors. Any color you want could be matched with this simple style, so you can opt to keep your hair natural or you could go crazy with a mermaid color or deep shade.

11. Cloud Cut with Short Layers

This silver-grey short layered hairstyle will have your head in the clouds. The wispy curls float perfectly around the face, looking just like a beautiful cloud, with the lightness of one as well.

Between the color and the style, you can’t get more realistic in an everyday hair look. That’s what makes this such a striking layered haircut for short hair. The short layers give it just the right amount of volume to complete the image.

12. Voluminous Bangs with Short Layers

This is silver hair at its finest, with a gleaming sheen that makes it shine like silver itself. The volume in the bangs is part of a hair trend that has been around for quite some time.

It’s classically edgy already, and the color amplifies that, but having a different color could alter the style connotations, especially in a natural shade. In this case, though, the blue coming in at the roots adds more volume on top of what the short layers bring.

13. Neon Pink Short Layered Haircut

Pink hair can be totally tacky, but this neon shade is shockingly gorgeous, especially with it being paired with short layered hairstyles. The cut is a bit choppy at the tips, making it a bit edgy and giving it some great structure.

If it weren’t for that, the neon pink might be overpowering. Short layered haircuts are great for unnatural or super bright shades, since they can work to tone down the shock factor.

14. Lavender Pixie Short Layered Haircut

Another example of super shocking shades being toned down by short layered haircuts, this luminous lavender pixie cut is a new take on the classic pixie. Rather than having a layered haircut for short hair in a standard shade like blonde or a brown, you might try it with a neon color to brighten up your look. Neon colors are so much more fun on short layered hairstyles, because you don’t have to cover as much hair, and it’s less likely to overpower your whole look.

15. Red and Black Asymmetrical Short Layered Haircut

This is a simple hairstyle, with a slightly asymmetrical cut. It falls longer on the side with side-swept bangs, covering the left eye and part of the face. The part is over far to the side, which makes the asymmetry convenient, since that side will grow faster than the other anyway. The perfect highlighting balance between red and black makes the look both edgy and lovely, so it could translate well from day to night.

16. Edgy Half-Shaved Cut with Short Layers

This layered haircut for short hair is a double whammy; you’re getting the shock of a bright tomato red, as well as the edgy shock of a half-shaved head. The layers in this look are a bit longer, but the shortened layers add some depth to the hair. This short layered hairstyle is basically just the embodiment of what would happen if Ariel the mermaid was going through an edgy phase!

17. Luscious Bob Short Layered Haircut

You can’t get much more basic than this beautiful long bob with shortened layers. The layers are what makes this style so luscious, because the hair is smooth but the layers add volume.

This is a classic cut that could look good on anyone, with any number of colors. It can be styled for different personal aesthetics, too, so you can try out these short layers any way you want.

18. Edgy Textured Cut with Short Layers

This short layered hairstyle relies heavily on the use of a good, hot hair straightener. It all starts with a super short haircut with short layers, and the volume comes from alternating sides near the part. By keeping the various strands separate when straightening, it bumps each new one up to a different level, playing even more with the short layers that are already present.

19. Wispy Pixie Cut with Short Layers

This short layered haircut is a super sweet version of the classic pixie cut. The layers are slightly longer than they otherwise would be for a style like this, and the extra length is used to wisp forward in a light and airy way. This is an easy way for women with especially light hair to embrace their hair’s natural texture and find a way to really work with it.

20. Classic Short Bob with Short Layers

This is a straightforward hairstyle that will always be known and loved. It’s a light style that will put that extra bounce in your step as you go through your day. It’s the perfect style for natural hair colors, since it’s a timeless short layered hairstyle; the short layers in the back add a bump that gives some depth to the look. Overall, this is a short layered haircut that looks good for women of all ages.

21. Micro Bob with Short Layers

This ultra-micro bob is a modern take on the classic bob. The super short hairstyle is feathery light, with beautiful highlights in natural colors, with bangs that are in perfect proportion to the length of the hair and its short layers. This style will bring out your eyes on a whole new level, so with a touch of eyeliner your eyes will be popping like they never have before.

22. Feathery Bob with Short Layers

This is a cute bob with short layers. The bangs cutting across the front are a sweet edition; they are perfectly full, filling out the forehead, in what is often the deciding factor of whether or not a hairstyle is successful.

In this case, the proportion is perfect with the feathery short layers that are framing the face in this lovely layered haircut for short hair. It’s simply stunning with its lightness and natural colors!

23. Cotton Candy Bob with Short Layers

Cotton candy pink is a striking choice for a hair color, but it makes for the perfect shade in this layered haircut for short hair. It is a take on the classic bob, with modern texture and light tips.

The part is offset to give more body on one side, and to bolster the bangs to better frame the face. The light mixing of color and the lightness of the short layered hairstyle makes this look perfect for a natural makeup style – made complete with a touch of lip color!

24. Feathered Pink Bob with Short Layers

This pink bob is candied to perfection with a totally cute shade. The pink is laid over a black, with white strands throughout and totally white tips. The perfectly straight cut of this short layered haircut makes it a bit edgy, and it’s especially pleasing to the eye because it’s perfectly aligned with the chin and jawline.

The hair is otherwise kept natural, as notable by the feathering of the hair instead of staying in place, as it would with product.

25. Black Bombshell Bob with Short Layers

This sexy bob looks just like the classic bombshell hairstyle… minus 12 inches of hair (give or take). It proves that you don’t need long locks to have a sexy hairstyle.

Better yet, this short layered haircut could go super cute really quickly, with a few style adjustments. The messy waves are super chic and fun, and you can’t go wrong with a style that does all the work for you! Just apply a pop of color to your lips and call it a day.

26. Pixie Bob Short Layered Haircut

This adorable layered haircut for short hair is super cute – it’s also a mix between a pixie cut and a bob. It has a bit more length than the standard pixie cut, making it edging on the territory of the bob, yet the sweetness is quite easily a pixie. Regardless of what you want to classify it as, this is a super chic short layered hairstyle that will take you well from day to night and on through morning.

27. Pixie Undercut with Short Layers

The front of this pixie cut is tomboyish while still managing to keep a level of femininity. On edging one way or another, it’s all in the face and your makeup styling. Besides that, the undercut in the back will be keeping your hair out of your way, so it’s perfect for sporty women. It’s also good for women who just want an ultra-short, ultra-chic layered hairstyle!

28. Platinum Pixie Undercut with Short Layers

This is a simple, to the point pixie cut in a more tomboyish cut. Without the volume, it clings to the head, which is where the hints of masculinity come through, and it makes for an easy hairstyle all around.

Platinum blonde can be tricky with short layered haircuts, because the way it matches one’s skin tone is even more vital than normal – but if you can pull off the color and the non-voluminous style, this is a wow-style!

29. Side Part Pixie Short Layered Haircut

Short layered haircuts are no stranger to the professional world, but this cut in particular just embodies what you might expect from an office worker. This pixie cut has a far side part, and perfectly encases the eyes (a total win if you have eyes as piercing as those in this pic!), which is a great way to copse people into maintaining eye contact.

30. Pixie Side Cut with Short Layers

If you’re looking for a classic yet edgy short layered hairstyle, this is it. It has the base of a classic pixie cut, but has a cutaway side, leaving it edgy and chic. Essentially this style is giving you two sides to play with – you can turn one cheek and be sweet, but turning the other cheek will show off your sassy side. It looks stunning in this icy blonde, and would look no less so in another color.

31. Airy Pixie Short Layered Haircut

Here is a great example of a gorgeous short layered haircut for women with thinner hair. The thin hair makes the cut extra light and airy, and works well with the platinum blonde. As the short layered hairstyle moves to the bangs, they are also wispy and light. It’s overall a super cute and easy cut for those who have some edge in their daily style but don’t want an overtly edgy hairstyle.

32. Bleach Toned Pixie Side Cut with Short Layers

The side cut to this short layered hairstyle is less severe than others, since there is still some hair to work with on the cut side. The short layers are in a lovely, full light silver that fills out the strands from the roots to the tips, giving a lovely metallic sheen that could be construed as edgy or glamourous, depending on the circumstances.

33. Blown Out Pixie Short Layered Haircut

This wispy, blown out pixie cut is a great modern interpretation of the classic pixie style. The flip of the bangs is fabulous, and works especially well with the short layers that stretch through to the back.

The silver-white hair color skirts on the line of edgy, but it doesn’t cross over thanks to the ultra-sweet short layered hairstyle. It stays fun and flirty, but mysterious all the same.

34. Mohawk Pixie Cut with Short Layers

This pixie cut is the embodiment of what an edgy short layered hairstyle looks like. With an undercut that stretches over to the sides, there’s room for a simple design to span across the space.

The silver-white hair is then piled onto the center of the head, in a Mohawk style. Although, the hair is kept wild and messy (while impeccably having each strand seemingly right in place) so the edginess goes straight to rocker, especially if the face is styled as such!

35. Purple-Grey Pixie Short Layered Haircut

This layered haircut for short hair is the perfect example of a time when grey hair is super glamourous. The deep grey is only made more chic with hints of purple coming through. This ends up being the perfect edition to the classic pixie cut. Sometimes all a timeless style needs is a color boost, and this simple yet underused hair color did just the thing.

36. Bohemian Pixie Cut with Short Layers

Bohemian hairstyles are typically thought of as especially long, but this lovely short layered hairstyle proves that pixie cuts can have the same style. The dye job is beautifully balanced, with the blonde at the forefront, which ends up being the perfect thing to bring out the eyes.

It’s easy to style a look like this with bohemian earrings and makeup without having to worry about a large mass of hair weighing you down.

37. Glamourous Pixie Cut with Short Layers

Pixie cuts are cute, but this short layered hairstyle shows just how glamourous they can be. The best part about these short layers is that there’s not much styling to them. It’s a bit of a messy style, yet every strand has its place.

This short layered hairstyle, lengthwise, is edging on the side of a bob, so it’s at that sweet spot right between those two styles! It is shown here with a spritz of texturizing spray.

38. Balayage Bob with Short Layers

Simple and cute, this bob is made perfect with pristine Balayage coloring. There is just enough texture to bump up the style here without taking it to an unnatural place, so you can enjoy having a simple and cute short layered haircut for your everyday life. It’s also an easy bob to dress up, since there’s not a multitude of ways you can style it – just style it like normal and amp up your makeup game a bit!

39. Autumn Balayage Short Layered Haircut

The colors to this short layered hairstyle are quite lovely, created in shades reminiscent of fall. This is a common youthful haircut, with short layered bangs cutting across the side of the face.

It’s a basic yet classic style that you can’t really go wrong with, especially if you have a lovely Balayage dye job – and especially if your colors correlate with a season so well as this! Short layers in a longer hairstyle can add so much texture, which is great when paired with a variety of colors like they were here.

40. Hair-Painted Pixie Cut with Short Layers

This pixie cut is a platinum beauty. The style is a classic pixie cut, but the short layered hairstyle is characterized by the careful hair painting that took the hair to a whole new dimension.

With painted strands of lilac peeping through to break up the harsh platinum, it’s both edgy and girly; to finish it out, there are also buttery yellow bits coming through to add in that final dimension.

41. Half Textured Bob with Short Layers

The half of this short layered haircut that is textured is the back, where the strands are layered long in the front as they wisp down and around as though lifted by a breeze. The non-textured half is the front, where the bangs are straight and lightly structured.

It gives the illusion of volume and texture to a hair type that might otherwise fall flat. So this is an especially practical layered haircut for short hair that doesn’t have a lot of natural volume.

42. Swept Black-Silver Bob with Short Layers

This short layered hairstyle is simple and ageless. Some of the layers are swept to the back, over the ears, which creates some great texture and volume for women with many types of hair.

It’s also a layered haircut for short hair that would look as lovely on a teenager as it would on a middle aged woman. The silver coloring just slightly alters the rather natural shade of hair, too, so it’s easy to wear and easy on the eyes.

43. Choppy Short Layered Haircut

The loose texture from these airy waves is the perfect way to make your hair feel weightless without losing volume. There’s some natural-looking lift that comes at all points of the cut, which brings a great deal of texture to the short layered hairstyle.

It’s an easy haircut and style for women of all ages and with many different types of hair – it also doesn’t matter if you have “virgin hair,” since the style itself is lovely without unnatural coloring.

44. Light Bob with Highlights and Short Layers

A simple bob haircut with some great, subtle coloring, this is a style that just about anyone will be able to pull off. Whether your hair is oily or frizzy (or anything in between), it will be easy to style your short layered hair.

The purple highlights here work beautifully against the black hair, because they just meld together. So, between the cut and the black base, an unnatural color like purple is a bit more subdued than it otherwise would be.

45. Blunt Bob with Short Layers

There’s a great deal of texture in this lovely blonde short layered haircut. Layered haircuts for short hair can easily fall flat or have too much volume, depending on the hair type of the person, but this cut skirts the line very well.

It has a great deal of volume, but it is perfectly manageable. This is one short layered hairstyle that can be super edgy or super sweet, depending on what you wear with it as well.

46. Silver Lavender Pixie Short Layered Haircut

This is a super cute layered haircut for short hair that has an intoxicating color between silver and lavender. It’s a timeless pixie cut, so it’s perfect for women of all ages and styles.

Silver hair goes well with any style, from edgy to ultra-feminine, and the same goes for pixie cuts in general. So, the combination can be so versatile and lead to some stunning hair moments for anyone with the skin tone to pull off the color.

47. Jewel-Toned Pink Bob with Short Layers

The deep pink at the heart of this short layered hairstyle is especially striking. It’s not a glaring color despite being pink hair, and it really brings some great depth to your look.

This hairstyle is also characterized by a strip of pink sequins at the part, which goes right along with the current glitter hair and glitter roots trends going on right now. What makes this short layered haircut totally intriguing is the matching sequin strip underneath the bold eyebrows.

48. Color Combo Pixie Short Layered Haircut

This is an edgy pixie cut, despite the lightness of the purple. The color combination here has great color to it without looking costumey, which is always easy to do with a lime green color like this. The style of this short layered hairstyle is wispy and light, so it’s actually quite feminine thanks to the cut.

So, the cut is girly and the colors are edgy. Then again, it’s always easy to muss up these styles and make them look edgier, too, so this layered haircut for short hair could be juxtaposed or all out edgy depending on your personal taste.

49. Tousled Curly Bob with Short Layers

This is a cute, everyday layered haircut for short hair. The curls are super adorable and easy for many different face shapes to pull off since it can have varying amounts of volume.

This is a great short layered hairstyle for natural hair colors, just since it’s such a sweet style. Then again, trying it out in an unexpected color might just be a wow hair moment, given that it’s a color you know you’re able to rock!

50. Modern Mauve Pixie Short Layered Haircut

This fairy-esque short layered hairstyle is particularly sweet and lovely. The mauve hair color is deep enough to not be outlandish while bright enough to be interesting and unexpected.

This is a pixie cut that really embraces the “pixie” part of its name, between the sweet way it’s tucked behind the ears to its luscious purple-pink hue. This look embodies the free spirit and fun-heartedness of short layered haircuts.

51. Mussed Pixie Short Layered Haircut

The positioning of the short layers to this tomboyish pixie cut is what makes this cut unique. The strands are pulled to one side, with the longer layers adding texture to the top of the haircut. The undercut helps to maintain the same volume across the entire hairstyle, too, so it’s easy to maintain the style.

The style is tousled as well, so all it takes is some hair product to keep this short layered hairstyle in place to go about your day. If it gets a bit messy through the day, then it won’t really be a problem!

