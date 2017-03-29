You Can Easily Get Unicorn Hair Thanks to Lime Crime’s New Hair Dye

Here’s the thing: we love unicorns! And if there’s one thing we love more than unicorns, that is unicorn-inspired beauty products. Lime Crime’s new unicorn hair dye, which could help anyone easily get unicorn pastel hair, just jumped on our unicorn-themed beauty product list, which includes, among others, Tarte’s unicorn-inspired summer 2017 makeup collection, as well as Christian Louboutin’s Loubichrome nail polishes.

Unicorns are actually already one of Lime Crime’s biggest inspirations too, as proven by the brand’s long-lasting unicorn lipsticks (which are one of the beauty industry’s most copied and sold items), but we are more than excited about these brand new products anyways.

When it comes to hair dye, Lime Crime is surely the place to go, especially if one is looking for an ultra eccentric hair color to dye her life. While Pravana is launching a color-changing hair dye, now, after decades and decades of bold and bright shades, Lime Crime has just gone further into the magical world of hair dyes creating a specific dye that, according to the label’s website, will “turn you into a real life unicorn”.

About to drop extremely soon at limecrime.com, Lime Crime’s unicorn hair dye promises a full coverage (which is no small feat, when it comes to bold hair dyes) and a 100% cruelty-free, vegan formula, which is also one of the label’s trademarks. “Unicorn Hair is a vegan, semi-permanent hair dye that conditions without damaging for a bold temporary hair color that gracefully fades,” states the official note on the website.

Although there is no official release date yet (you can find it neither on the website nor on the brand’s social media accounts), we do know each Lime Crime unicorn hair dye retails at $16, and that Lime Crime’s unicorn makeover consists of a grand total of 13 different shades.

According to Lime Crime, the brand took three years to develop the hair dye’s shades and formulas, so we are not that surprised to see how gorgeously pigmented and magical each color looks. As for the different shades, Lime Crime’s unicorn hair dyes include Pony and Strawberry Jam, namely a vibrant purple and a Lolita-approved red accordingly, a grunge-inspired green called Jello, a baby pink dubbed Bunny, three different shades of blues called Dirty Mermaid, Blue Smoke and Anime, a Gargoyle dusty purple, a fiery Leeloo red, a soft Salad green, a Nineties-inspired Neon Peach, and two light purples named Chocolate Cherry and Sext.

Each shade will look gorgeously unique either when applied alone or along with another (or more than one) dye, and we bet many Instagram beauty gurus are already planning new, colorful and bold looks to try out as soon as the hair dyes finally become available to be purchased online and in stores.

Photos courtesy of @tayaudette, Lime Crime