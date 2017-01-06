L’Oreal Introduces a Smart Brush That ‘Listens’ to Your Hair

One of the newest breakthroughs to premier in 2017 showed up at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and surprised everyone. The Hair Coach, L’Oreal’s brilliant smart hair brush, uses a built-in high tech microphone, an accelerometer, gyroscope, commodity sensors, transducers and conductivity sensors to wirelessly share data with an app and inform you on the status of your hair’s health. Each of these features works together to build the profile on the health of your hair.

The built-in high tech features (which work off of a set of AAA batteries) of the L’Oreal Hair Coach brush work to identify exactly how you are brushing your hair. The microphone ‘listens’ to hair going through the boar and nylon bristles, while the accelerometer, gyroscope, commodity sensors, transducers and conductivity sensors measure the speed, distance the brush must travel, whether your hair is wet or dry, the amount of pressure and sudden stops (tangles) as you go through your hair. All of this data is factored in together to analyze your hair brushing patterns and educate you on how your hair is faring through the process.

Unfortunately as with all new techs, there are going to be a few quirks that will be less than enjoyable, like the L’Oreal ads and suggested products that can positively improve the health of your hair and they will be showing up on your mobile device often.

The L’Oreal Hair Coach brush is supposed to be available around the middle of 2017, and has already been priced around $200. To be honest it is a cool concept, but the question of necessity is certainly going to be brought into question as well as hair types. Certain hair types, like my own, only utilize a nylon and boar bristle brush to achieve certain styles, so this brush is not for everyday use for every individual.

Additionally, how smart is it to make your hairbrush a smart device? Do you really want another app to tell you that something you are doing is wrong? If you would like to be certain you are doing everything optimally well, then sure it may not hurt.

But can you care for a $200 hair brush? Is this a purchase that you will regret as it tells you the umpteenth Kerastase product to add to your healthy hair routine? Does any of this matter?

It may be worth it if you are at your wits end with your hair and want to take advice from something that cannot give you an odd look as you brush your hair or a judgmental tone (though from the images, the app is not always nice!). Whatever the reasons, this is an option that will be available to you very soon, if you’re interested.

Photos courtesy of L’Oreal Paris