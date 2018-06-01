Messy Bun Ideas Inspired by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is the queen of messy buns! The Duchess of Sussex broke royal protocol with her casual hairstyles and won everyone’s heart! Messy updos are such an effortless way to look on point. Even though we aren’t royals, our schedules are sure as busy as Meghan Markle’s one, so we could all use a chic messy updo. Flip through this article to find your favorite Meghan Markle-inspired messy bun.

Meghan Markle is not concerned if a few strands are not in place. This hairstyle is perfect if you are going for something super casual yet chic.