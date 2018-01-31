Move Over Unicorn Hair, Opal Hair is Taking the Lead in 2018

We went crazy over the unicorn and mermaid hair trends, but most of us just kept a virtual relationship with those bold hair colors. In 2018, we are about the get the best of the unicorn hair in a toned-down version, so everyone would be able to rock it. Attention please – the Hollywood Opal hair color is the prettiest spin on pastels you have ever seen. Find out more about this insanely gorgeous hair trend in this video.