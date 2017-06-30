Hairstyles Trends

Ocean Hair is The New Summer-Approved Instagram Trend

By Updated on

Instagrammers couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the love for the ocean. The newest ocean hair trend takes beach waves to another level. Hair stylists use all the colors of the ocean to achieve the perfect blend of blue hues on their clients’ hair. Since summer is the best season to chill by the ocean the timing for this trend is definitely right. According to Instagram, the trend has more and more admirers. More than 12 000 times the hashtag #oceanhair was used by people who dyed their hair in the colors of the sea.

Ocean Hair Trend Blue Hair waves
Photo By @djvictorystyle/Instagram

Some people might confuse the ocean hair trend with the blue hair trend. Anyway, ocean hair has a lot more dimension. Hair stylists use different tones of blue, cobalt, turquoise and sometimes a splash of green to achieve depth and movement that resembles the sea waves. With such a variety of colors, the dyeing process it’s not simple at all. Brittany Holland, a hair stylist from Bakersfield, California claims that the process takes about 4 hours. The hair colorist and one of her clients got inspired by the ocean and they decided to transfer the ocean on her client’s hair.

Ocean Hair Trend Blue Hair Beachy Waves
Photo By @cozmic.color/Instagram

“My client and I both share a love for the ocean and the beach so I wanted to create something she would enjoy and she could almost get lost in while stuck in our desert town,” she tells Allure.

Ocean Hair Trend Blue Hair
Photo By @roguehairstudio/Instagram

The first thing that Brittany had to do is create a perfect base for the sea waves. That’s why the colorist bleached her client’s hair before applying the blue hues. Afterward, she custom mixed many hair dyes from the brand Pulp Riot to create four shades of blue. She also added a hint of green in the colors. The talented hair colorist loves to play with different colors.

“I never apply a color straight from the tube,” she says.

Ocean Hair Trend Blue Hair with Braids
Photo By @hairbykaseyoh

Another hairstylist Kasey O’Hara from Rockville, Maryland claims that ocean hair can look good on any skin tone. She also uses Pulp Riot hair dyes to create the sea waves. She encourages her clients to bring hair references in addition to hair pictures.

Ocean Hair Trend blue hair uniform waves
Photo By @saraihairwizard/Instagram

“I have clients bring me pictures of fish, crystals, and even bring in denim swatches when requesting a particular palette,” O’Hara tells Allure.

Ocean Hair Trend straight blue hair
Photo By @jessidreamsincolour/Instagram

According to O’Hara the biggest advantage of ocean hair is that lasts much longer than other dye jobs. You just have to avoid washing your hair with hot water because it causes bleeding. Additionally, use a heat protectant when you style your hair with hot tools and ocean hair will stay with you the entire summer.

Ocean Hair Trend Blue Wavy Hair
Photo By @ck.hair/Instagram

Recent Posts

Zuhair Murad Resort 2018 Collection

Fashion

Zuhair Murad Resort 2018 Collection

For his Resort 2018 Collection, Zuhair Murad focused more on the everyday wear. But that doesn’t mean that he didn’t implement his recognizable glow and glamor. Rich lace, embroideries, embellishments and colorful fabrics are always a...

MAC Cosmetics Is Offering Buy 2 Lip Products Get 1 FREE!!!

Beauty Tips Trends

MAC Cosmetics Is Offering Buy 2 Lip Products Get 1 FREE!!!

Right now you can shop MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Macy's and other participating retailer who are honoring the BUY 2 Get ONE FREE sale! Imagine...hundreds of hues. High-fashion textures. Explore our world of colour with M·A·C....

Ocean Hair is The New Summer-Approved Instagram Trend

Hairstyles Trends

Ocean Hair is The New Summer-Approved Instagram Trend

Instagrammers couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the love for the ocean. The newest ocean hair trend takes beach waves to another level. Hair stylists use all the colors of the ocean to...

The Prettiest Hairstyles to Flaunt at a Summer Wedding

Hairstyles

The Prettiest Hairstyles to Flaunt at a Summer Wedding

It is officially summer wedding season. Choosing the right dress can be hard, but finding a cool and unique hairstyle can be even harder. Whether you have short or long hair, you can take a...

Supreme x Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection

Fashion

Supreme x Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection

One of the most anticipated collaborations this year is finally out with all of the pieces. The haute couture fashion house Louis Vuitton and the exclusive streetwear brand Supreme teamed up for a limited capsule...