Ocean Hair is The New Summer-Approved Instagram Trend

Instagrammers couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the love for the ocean. The newest ocean hair trend takes beach waves to another level. Hair stylists use all the colors of the ocean to achieve the perfect blend of blue hues on their clients’ hair. Since summer is the best season to chill by the ocean the timing for this trend is definitely right. According to Instagram, the trend has more and more admirers. More than 12 000 times the hashtag #oceanhair was used by people who dyed their hair in the colors of the sea.

Some people might confuse the ocean hair trend with the blue hair trend. Anyway, ocean hair has a lot more dimension. Hair stylists use different tones of blue, cobalt, turquoise and sometimes a splash of green to achieve depth and movement that resembles the sea waves. With such a variety of colors, the dyeing process it’s not simple at all. Brittany Holland, a hair stylist from Bakersfield, California claims that the process takes about 4 hours. The hair colorist and one of her clients got inspired by the ocean and they decided to transfer the ocean on her client’s hair.

“My client and I both share a love for the ocean and the beach so I wanted to create something she would enjoy and she could almost get lost in while stuck in our desert town,” she tells Allure.

The first thing that Brittany had to do is create a perfect base for the sea waves. That’s why the colorist bleached her client’s hair before applying the blue hues. Afterward, she custom mixed many hair dyes from the brand Pulp Riot to create four shades of blue. She also added a hint of green in the colors. The talented hair colorist loves to play with different colors.

“I never apply a color straight from the tube,” she says.

Another hairstylist Kasey O’Hara from Rockville, Maryland claims that ocean hair can look good on any skin tone. She also uses Pulp Riot hair dyes to create the sea waves. She encourages her clients to bring hair references in addition to hair pictures.

“I have clients bring me pictures of fish, crystals, and even bring in denim swatches when requesting a particular palette,” O’Hara tells Allure.

According to O’Hara the biggest advantage of ocean hair is that lasts much longer than other dye jobs. You just have to avoid washing your hair with hot water because it causes bleeding. Additionally, use a heat protectant when you style your hair with hot tools and ocean hair will stay with you the entire summer.