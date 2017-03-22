Color-Changing Hair Dye Is a Thing Now Thanks to Pravana!

Everyone who loves to play with hair color has finally had their secret dream come true! Pravana has apparently been showing off heat changing hair colors. For anyone who lives in area with good stiff breezes and hot summers, it is the perfect combination.

It was hard to imagine where we were going to go creatively with hair in the new year that could compete with the amazing options we had last year. Apparently Pravana’s color-changing hair dye is going to be the hair color trend for this year. Though the release date has not yet been set for Pravana’s version of color-changing hair dye, apparently, there are others who are in on the innovation.

Lauren Bowker has cracked the code as well, posting an amazing and frankly artsy and atmospheric video that showed off her rich black hair turning a vibrant fiery red as it moved- presumably from a blow dryer. Lauren Bowker is something of an innovator herself, an actual practicing witch who pioneered the brand THEUNSEEN – the makers of amazing products like a jacket that changes color based on outside influence and a gemstone headpiece that works like a mood ring, changing colors based on brain activity and placement of the crystal.

Now that we have no less than two sources for what is certain to be the newest craze in hair color, I am ecstatic and can only image that others will be as well. Judging from the amount of buzz online, people are already getting amped up and the Pravana color-changing hair dyes have not actually been released yet!

It’s getting HOT in herre! 🔥 #PRAVANA A post shared by #PRAVANA (@pravana) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Pravana is a well-known brand with a clear history of reliable innovation (like The Blond Wand) since 2004. The heat activated color-changing hair dye is amazing – I am so excited for the release of the color chart that shows the shift pre and post heat application from both (or any additional) sources.

The possibilities of a day on the beach literally changing the way you look that quickly is sure to be a fun thing to witness, let alone experience. This is a whole new reason to love summer and deal with the heat. I am so excited to see what will be coming up on social media – Instagram is going to explode with the interpretations and possibilities. The hashtags will probably be hilarious, but the real test is going to be how it is incorporated.

🎶 The heat is ON 🎷🔥#PRAVANA #STAYTUNED A post shared by #PRAVANA (@pravana) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The use of the heat changing hair color as a treatment of highlights and lowlights could be pretty amazing, and it is just another exciting possibility in a long line of what can be done. If there is a Chromasilk pastel heat changing hair color, I personally will be first in line.

Hands in the air if you dig color-changing hair! 🙋🏼🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏽🙋🏿🙋🏻‍♂️ #pravana #canyoudigit #staytuned A post shared by #PRAVANA (@pravana) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Photos courtesy of @pravana

