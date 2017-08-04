Hairstyles

Redhead Celebrities That Can Be the Inspo for Your Next Hair Transformation

By Updated on

Prev1 of 21

The time has come when everyone wants to be a redhead. Red is one of the most popular hair colors at the moment, and you can see it in many different shades. But it is also a very dangerous choice. It definitely doesn’t flatter all skin tones, and it doesn’t look good on a lot of people. That is why you should think very carefully before making any drastic changes. The best option is to consult a professional hair stylist that will help you with your decision.

Red is also a very popular hair color among celebrities. There are the eternal redheads that we know such as Julianne Moore, Christina Hendricks, Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone. They are the ones that define this style and have stayed faithful to this daring color. There are also the ones that only experiment with different looks, and the red is not their permanent choice. Rihanna is probably the biggest chameleon on this list. She has rocked every single hair color that you can imagine. Everyone still remembers her iconic look for the “California King Bed” video and her extremely red hair. And guess what, it looked perfect. Take a look at the celebrities that have that ideal red hair, and might inspire you for your next change.

Emma Stone

Redhead Celebrities That Can Be the Inspo for Your Next Hair Transformation Emma Stone
Photo Courtesy: Wire Image
Prev1 of 21

Recent Posts

Redhead Celebrities That Can Be the Inspo for Your Next Hair Transformation

Hairstyles

Redhead Celebrities That Can Be the Inspo for Your Next Hair Transformation

The time has come when everyone wants to be a redhead. Red is one of the most popular hair colors at the moment, and you can see it in many different shades. But it is...

Selena Gomez X Coach Collection is Finally Here

Accessories Fashion

Selena Gomez X Coach Collection is Finally Here

Ever since Coach and Selena Gomez announced their collaboration last year, everyone has been patiently awaiting new designs from the American pop singer. Gomez’s first line is finally here and it’s much better than what...

Emily Ratajkowski is The New Face of DL1961

Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski is The New Face of DL1961

The young model Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t seem to slow down. Just days after being the star of the latest issue of LOVE magazine and the collaboration with The Kooples, she is announcing more good news....

Midi Skirts: The Most Beautiful Ones We Could Find!

Fashion

Midi Skirts: The Most Beautiful Ones We Could Find!

Mid-length skirts, or "midi skirts," are one of the few styles of clothing that always come back into style. It's long enough for work but still shows a little skin, and its length is classy enough...

The Best Looks from The Men’s Spring 2018 Collections

Fashion Slideshow

The Best Looks from The Men’s Spring 2018 Collections

Spring is that time of the year when you might need all types of outfit. The days can be as hot as summer, but also as chilly as winter. The Menswear Spring shows for 2018...