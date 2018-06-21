Strandlights Are The Trendiest Way to Highlight Your Hair This Summer

We are blessed with so many hair coloring techniques, from the salon’s favorite balayage to the fairly new ones like fallayage and foilyage. It’s time for you to meet the latest trending highlighting technique on social media – strandlights.

If you are into the infamous balayage, chances are that you will fall in love with this technique too! Balayage no longer carries the title of the most natural-looking technique for highlighting your hair. Strandlighting is even more intricate than the good old balayage and gives the most beautiful subtle highlights to your mane. The strandlighting is a freehand coloring technique that involves separating and dying just a few individual strands at a time. The strands are separated with foils just like when highlighting your hair with the balayage technique.

The main difference is the amount of hair that goes into every foil. For strandlighting, hair colorists use very fine pieces of hair. According to experts, for the best results, your hair colorist needs to take strands directly from around the hairline. This way you’ll get that summery sun-kissed effect. However, you can also get it done from the mid-lengths to the ends, it will look just as pretty. Texas colorist Liz Haven took it to Instagram to explain this new hair color trend:

“This strandlighting technique details any color story to sun-kissed perfection. The density along with the placement guarantees a perfect low-maintenance brightness every time. I promise you, if applied correctly, there is no horizontal line of demarcation when this grows out. Easily encouraging anywhere from 3-4 months in-between applications.”

There are a few advantages of the strandlighting that might make you reconsider your go-to balayage. First, you’ll get a fresh, brightened look with less damage on a larger amount of your hair. If you can get away without bleaching the damage of your hair will be minimal. Second, strandlights look much more natural than the balayage and regular highlights which in some cases can look chunky. You will have no issues when the color starts to grow out because the strandlights blend seamlessly with the rest of your hair leaving an extremely natural overall effect.

The strandlighting can be done in a variety of colors, from the usual blonde to trending rose gold, red, copper and more depending on your hair color and preferences. No matter what color you choose the strandlighting technique will transform your mane from basic to Pinterest-worthy.