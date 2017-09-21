There is something powerful about the ladies who dare to wear a pixie cut. Throughout the years we witnessed some fierce pixie cuts presented by the most daring women. Add a blonde color to a pixie cut, and that’s a whole new hair level. We like to pay tribute to the blonde pixie cuts because they are simply beautiful. From the supermodel Twiggy to the style icon of the new generation Zoe Kravitz, we have a lot of celebrities who rocked this hairstyle. Take a look at the video to see the 10 best blonde pixie cuts of all time.



It’s safe to say that Twiggy set the standards for a blonde pixie cut. The British bombshell rocked her signature pixie cut in the 1960s’ when most women wore their hair in curls. Her pixie cut is one of the most iconic hairstyles in the history.

When we are talking about a blonde pixie cut, the first person that comes to our mind is Amber Rose. The model has stayed faithful to her icy blonde pixie cut for more than 15 years. She chopped her hair when she was only 15 years old and fell in love with her shaved head. She wears long wigs sometimes, but her icy blonde buzz cut is always there.

Michelle Williams always returns to her beloved pixie cut. She debuted a pixie cut back in 2007 at the 22nd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. Since then she got back to her golden curls for a while but returned to the pixie cut multiple times. In 2011 and 2016 she cut her hair and got a new pixie again. To this date, the star still rocks a romantic pixie cut that accents her beautiful features.

Getting such a short hairstyle is most certainly a very bold choice, but these fierce ladies prove that a pixie cut can look as gorgeous as the romantic long curls.