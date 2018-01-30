The Chicest Spring/Summer 2018 Hairstyles Straight off a French Hair Salon

Regardless the cold temperatures outside we can’t resist to share the hottest spring/summer hair trends. Since is all about the ’80s this year, get ready for insane volume. No worries, you won’t witness a comeback of the craziest hairstyles, but the biggest inspiration behind 2018’s trendiest hairstyles comes from that decade. Teasing your hair is something you’ll most certainly do in 2018, but not to the degree where your hair is ridicously messy. In 2018 we are about to learn how to get polished looks with the ’80s on mind. We asked pros from the chicest French hair salons Maximilien Coiffure to give us an idea on how to pull off Va Va volume in a refined way. So, here is a close look at their chic hair ideas for spring/summer 2018.



Long, Layered & Voluminous

Don’t wait for the wind to play up your hair, do it yourself! Forget about definition and perfection and embrace texture instead. Make sure you don’t overly tease your hair and end up with a hot mess instead of hot hairstyle.

Jumbo Braid & Messy Curls

You could easily take the hairstyle from above in another fun direction by further defining the curls and adding a giant braid around your head. This is the hairstyle you’d want to take from Coachella to a summer wedding. The braided headband is all about bohemian romance spiced up with frizzy voluminous curls.

Take a Side

The side swept hairstyles are red carpet staples. The Old Hollywood waves with side parting have been around forever, so Maximilien Coiffure decided to reinvent this hairstyle. The big sexy untamed curls allow you to freely run your fingers through your hair and add more volume whenever you feel like you need a boost.

The Grace

The banana bun popularized by the infamous Grace Kelly is alive and well in 2018. Maximilien Coiffure suggests a relaxed version of it for the hot summer days.

Low Updo

If you need a touch of formality in your hairstyle you can always rely on the low bun. Getting your hair on point in the morning has some serious advantages. There is no need to turn down an invitation for a cocktail after work when you have your hair styled in such a chic and polished way.

Classic Side Braid

In summer 2018 side braids aren’t exclusive to school girls. Depending on the thickness of your hair and the occasion you can wear it relaxed and voluminous or a bit tighter. For sipping cocktails at the beach, a voluminous messy braid will complete your beach style with an Instagram-worthy touch. For all your busy days at work, the tight side braid is here to brighten up your formal attire.

Polished Side Ponytail

This reinvented side pony is all about business. To preserve the minimalistic and sophisticated aesthetic of this hairstyle stay away from hair accessories. Just a thin strand of hair around the hair tie is enough to finish off this look with style.

Hair: Maximilien Coiffure

Artistic Director: Christine Margossian

Photographer: Bruno Estatoff

Makeup: Valérie Dumond

Stylist: Sarah Diallo