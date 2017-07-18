Hairstyles Trends

The Colorful Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram

Finally, there is a hair trend that celebrates the favorite breakfast from your childhood. Now you can translate a box of the fruity pebbles onto our hair. It may sound unbelievable to you, but the fruity pebbles hair trend is a reality now. Just like the fruity pebbles, this Instagram hair trend includes a lot of colors and it’s out of the comfort zone. The good news is that the summer isn’t over and you still have the time to make a dramatic colorful hair transformation.

The Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram Colorful Hair
Photo By @ashleysesso/Instagram

Hairstylists use multiple colors to celebrate the sugary cereals we all love. So, if you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, you can proudly announce that the search is over. The Vancouver-based hair stylist Amanda Glikes created the fruity pebbles-inspired colorful hair trend to satisfy your color cravings. According to PopSugar, Amanda used Joico Intensity dyes to create the look. She dyed the roots in vibrant pink and added a splash of orange, green and yellow. Lastly, she left the underside of the hair brown to create an illusion of colorful cereal milk. Amanda explained that is very important to take small sections of hair, dye them with different hair colors and blend them together. In order to blend them properly, you need to use your fingers to mix each color into the next one.

The Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram Colorful Hair
Photo By @amandavshair/Instagram

Another stylist from Durham, NC also got inspired by the colorful cereals. The hairstylist Vanna from Altered Image Hair Designers worked on a blonde base and added multi-colored under-lights. If you are looking for a more wearable option then her recreation of the cereal hair trend might be the perfect choice for you.

The Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram Blonde Hair with colorful highlights
Photo By @alteredimagedurham/Instagram

The colorful fruity pebbles hair trend has many variations. We mentioned earlier that Amanda did a milk-like base to fully achieve the effect of a bowl full of colorful cereals soaking in milk. Anyway, some hair stylists cover every section of hair with a different color without the milk-like base. This technique is better known as Froot Loops hair.

The Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram Colorful Hair
Photo By @allydestouttt/Instagram

The only downside of the colorful-cereal inspired hair trend is that you might want a bowl full of the Flintstones-themed cereals more often than usual.

The Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram Colorful Hair
Photo By @littlebabyscionxa/Instgram

