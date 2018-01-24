The Trendiest Hairstyles For Spring/Summer 2018

The very first hair trends of 2018 indicate that we are about to have a classy year in terms of hairstyles. Celebrities already started some micro hair trends that are on the sophisticated side such as hair bows as well as edgy ones such as the baby bangs. There is a high contrast between these two but it’s all about the perfect/imperfect balance between classicism and contemporary trends. In other words, in this street-dominated fashion/beauty world, it’s okay to add a bit more class to balance things out. In spring/summer, 2018 hair trends will embrace elegance and youth. L’Oréal hair ambassador Christine Margossian showcases the new It hairstyles set to rule in the upcoming warm months.

The It Hairstyle for the S/S 2018 Season: Lob

When the trending bob goes certain lengths it becomes lob. Hair pro Christine Margossian suggests a layered cut that perfectly frames the face. If you are a blonde or blonde-to-be, consider a honey blonde hair color a.k.a cream soda hair. This is the upcoming rising star among the blonde hair colors, so you might want to give it a try. In combination with the chic lob haircut, here are a few It ways to style your hair:

Va-Va Volume at Its Finest

For this glamorous hairstyle, you need to first blow-dry your hair and then style it with a big curling iron. The finishing touches include styling with the head down for maximum volume.

Intricate Ponytail

This hairstyle takes cues from the previous one when it comes to volume. The intricate side detail indicates individuality and elegance.

Hair-meets-Geometry

This is a unique hairstyle that gives the low pony a lesson in geometry. Make sure your hair is flat and a bit wet to achieve this level of sleekness.

The ’80s Are Alive and Well Thanks to Bobby Pins

With the comeback of many ’80s beauty trends this year, maybe it’s time for you to fake a mohawk with bobby pins. You will most certainly need to seek a professional help to nail this hairstyle, so feel free to use the image below for reference.

Faux Bob

On the days you’ll desperately want a massive change without cutting the lengths flaunt the faux bob. Just roll up the long layers of your hair and secure them with hairpins.

Sleek-meets-Texture

The idea of this hairstyle is to showcase two different textures. It’s business on the front and party on the back.

Photo Credit: Bruno Estatoff