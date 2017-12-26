25 Stunning Ideas for Marble Nails

You have probably seen those neutral grayish marble nails when scrolling on Pinterest or Instagram. Well, it turns out that marble nails are much more than one uniformed nail design. You don’t have to do any research because we did it all for you. We are on a mission to prove you that marble nails are one of the most versatile nail design you could get. So we turned the internet upside down and gathered 25 of the most stunning marble nails designs that you might want to consider.

First things first, decide on the finish: matte, glossy, or metallic. Then, decide if you want to go all the way marble or with just do a few nails. You can opt for neutral all-marble nail design if you need something that won’t be too distracting. That’s one of the main reasons why we love marble nails so much – you can get both neutral or attention-grabbing nail design. You can pair marble nails with nude nail polishes to keep things classy and sophisticated. For an effect of surprise go for a color that isn’t that usual for marble. Vibrant colors are a great choice if you want to step out of your comfort zone. Don’t be afraid to try shades of purple, green, turquoise and so on.

Besides the regular marble design, you could ask your nail lady to get creative and take things in an abstract direction. You can achieve this effect by mixing colors or with metallic flakes. Another option is to add glitter to your marble manicure. Your nail lady needs to add glitter first, and then create the marble design on the top. This is a small but very chic detail that will instantly elevate a simple marble nail design.

If you are a nail maniac who likes dramatic nail designs, marble nails will satisfy your cravings for nail glam. Since the marble graphic is subtle by itself, you can level up on glam with 3D embellishments such as dazzling rhinestones. The marble base looks as good as a plain base. If you prefer smaller details go with gold or silver lines over the marble nail design.

One graphic- endless options. Marble nails are the nail design that is never boring. From soft manicures to bold sparky nail designs, marble nails are as versatile as the good old french manicure. Flip through our gallery to discover all your marble options and pin the ones that made your heart skip a beat.