Independence Day is almost here. So, it’s time to get ready and celebrate this major holiday the proper way. There’s nothing that excites us more than a chic, themed manicure. Check out the cool nail art we’ve rounded up to help you celebrate 4th of July in style.

This starry nail art will be the best one you’ve had so far. The colors are vibrant, plus it involves glitter and shimmer – the perfect festive combo.