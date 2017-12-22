Nails

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

By Updated on

Trends, trends, trends – we can’t get enough of them. Whether is a brand new idea or a comeback from the past decades, fashion obsessives know that the urge to follow the latest trends is a fun thing to do. Of course, you shouldn’t lose yourself in the sea of trends. But the cuticle tattoos that took over Instagram lately can only do good to your style. So, we don’t have had a single argument against these cute little tattoos. This video has 7 of the cutest cuticle tattoos out there that might convince you to test drive this trend.

One of the reasons why we fell for this trend is because everyone can rock it. Rihanna is the queen of bold trends that not many would dare to try. But even the Barbadian singer and style icon is addicted to cuticle tattoos. She was one of the first who sparked this possibly painful trend. We are going to be completely honest, if you want your cuticle tattoos to stay forever, you might experience some pain. Anyway, if you just want to temporary upgrade your manicure, you can get cuticle tattoo nail art stickers. So, you don’t have to be Rihanna to pull this trend off.

7 of the best cuticle tattoos dot cuticle tattoo
Photo By @simply.siobhan/Instagram

As you can see in the video, you don’t have to go with a tattoo on every finger. For a toned-down effect, you can only tattoo one or few fingers. You can also take things in another direction and flaunt something unique and innovative. We love the Saturn-inspired cuticle tattoo seen in the video. This person drew Saturn and six tiny dots on her cuticles. The final result is insanely Instagrammable.

If you are into geometric shapes, you can flaunt the open triangle cuticle tattoos that look super sharp. Pair them with manicures in the similar aesthetic for even bolder effect.

7 of the best cuticle tattoos triangle cuticle tattoo
Photo By @nailmeright/Instagram

Since we are only days away from the official holiday season a gold cuticle tattoo is what you need to round up your festive looks. In the video, we have the adorable gold bow tattoos paired with red nail polish. Red is the ultimate festive color, so feel free to copy this entire combo right away. Consider this is a last-minute holiday mani that you can do at home. No need to see your nail lady, just stick cuticle tattoo stickers and paint your nails in red.

7 of the best cuticle tattoos golden bow cuticle tattoo
Photo By @eleobelsnails/Instagram

Whether you want to keep it forever or just give it a try, the cuticle nail trend will for sure upgrade the way you take photos of yourself. Admit it – you would show it off on every Instagram snap.

Recent Posts

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Nails

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Trends, trends, trends - we can't get enough of them. Whether is a brand new idea or a comeback from the past decades, fashion obsessives know that the urge to follow the latest trends is...

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

After serving his talent to Jean Paul Gaultier, Cavalli, Lacroix, Emanuel Ungaro and Emilio Pucci, Peter Dundas finally launched his eponymous label. For Peter that meant creative freedom. The world of fashion has enjoyed Dundas's...

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Being Kim Kardashian West's personal makeup artist comes with a lot of perks. Like 5-7 boxes full of makeup delivered every day at your door. Even the biggest beauty influencers and magazine editors don't see...

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

If you have brown eyes, consider it as a blessing. Brown eyed girls are the ones that usually opt for contacts probably because they don't know the real value of the color of their eyes....

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

Celebrities Fashion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

The most popular couple in the world at the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their official engagement photos. The happy duo shared three of their gorgeous pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski. Meghan and...