15 Best Pink Nail Polishes for Pretty, Feminine Looks

Pink nail polishes are a staple nail décor option as they are easy to use for taking your nails to the next level, and pink is a well-loved and easy to wear color on every skin tone and with nearly every style. One of the benefits of a good, well-formulated pink nail polish is that it works well with very shade and shin tone and will not lash against most outfits either. We always talk about interesting nail designs or the best shades to wear. From pastel pink to bubblegum pink, here are some of the best pink nail polishes you can buy, all of which are available online.

1. butter LONDON Pink Nail Polish in Flusher Blusher

The patent shine 10X nail polish in Flusher Blusher is a soft lavender tinted pink that is strongly and deeply pigmented for impressive wear. The formula is designed to have a healthy effect on your nails and contains a shock resisting polymer technology designed to make your pink manicure with this color last a full 10 days without chipping or fading. The color alone makes this one of the best pink nail polishes available, while the formula helps it to exceed expectations. Get yours at Nordstrom!

2. Ciate London Pink Nail Polish in Bubblegum Bellini

The mini paint pot of Bubblegum Bellini nail polish in a vibrant crème finish is stunningly beautiful with a perfect finish to show off the depth of the color. The shade is deeply pigmented and perfect for manicure and pedicure designs. This pink nail polish also works well being blended with others that are available at Sephora.

3. Deborah Lippmann Pink Nail Polish in Whip It

Available for purchase at Nordstrom, the Deborah Lippmann Whip It shimmering pink nail polish has a distinctive gold shimmer to it that works beautifully with the pink tone of the base. This juicy pink nail polish is perfect for adding a hint of color to your monochrome outfits.

4. Marc Jacobs Pink Nail Polish in Peep

One of the best things about this pink nail polish color is the fun little bottle designed to resemble a smile. The best thing is how easy it is to apply the high shine formula and deep though light pink shade that includes patented bonding agent to create Marc Jacobs’ favorite shiny finish. You can get yours at Sephora.

5. Christian Louboutin Pink Nail Polish in Pluminette

The cool bottle and ‘horned’ top look as cool as the pink nail polish within the bottle. The bottle is multifaceted showing off the flat pink color that looks incredible on nails. Combined with another color or done in a classic manicure, this shade is one of the best pink nail polishes you can find at Nordstrom.

6. Dior Vernis Gel Nail Lacquer in Tra-La-La

This is a stunning long-wear and super shiny gel nail polish option in traditionally beautiful Dior packaging. The gel effect makes the nail lacquer look magnificent, and the pink tone is clear, applying perfectly with just a single sweep of the rich formula. Any design that calls for a gel finish would look perfectly professional. You can get this soft pink nail polish color from Sephora.

7. Essie Pink Nail Polish in Knockout Pout

This shade of pink has been considered one of the best pink nail polish shades ever, ideal for revitalizing any boring look instantly. You can get yours at Nordstrom.

8. YSL Pink Nail Polish in Rose Romantique

Pink nail polish covers a variety of shades and a lot of darker shades of pink can nearly qualify as red. Rose Renaissance is a pretty, rich and medium toned shade of pink that will stand out nearly everywhere. The color will stand out against dark and light skin alike. You can get yours at Nordstrom.

9. NARS Pink Nail Polish in Ithaque

At Nordstrom, NARS offers the iconic shade Ithaque in a high gloss, deeply pigmented shade of dark, fresh pink. This dark pink nail polish is long lasting and incredibly rich in tone for an upscale look.

10. OPI Pink Nail Polish in Aphrodite’s Pink Nightie

OPI’s shade of pink known as Aphrodite’s Pink Nightie is one of the best pink nail polishes you can buy with a definitive pink hue that works for everyone. Hailed as the perfect shade of pink, this pink nail polish has loyalists who are happy to wear it and ecstatic that it is back on the market. Buy yours at Macy’s!

11. Lauren B Nail Polish in Beverly Hills Blush

The shimmery, medium toned pink nail lacquer was inspired by fashion and accessories seen at the world-famous Beverly Hills Hotel. The application is made incredibly easy by the pre-lacquered bristles that make up the brush and create a simple, streak-free application of the silver shimmer accented pink polish. You can get yours at Net-a-Porter.

12. Smith & Cult Pink Nail Polish in Regret The Moon

Besides the incredibly cool name, this ultra pale pink nail polish will flatter every hand and foot, working beautifully well with any skin tone. The finish is very high shine and looks beautiful with just two coats of smoothly applied polish. The drying time is quick and the formula is formaldehyde, tolulene and dibutyl free for healthy wear. You can purchase yours at Net-a-Porter.

13. Nails Inc. Pink Nail Polish in Lilly Road

For the lightest end of the pink color spectrum, Lilly Road is the perfect color with a white base and an easy-to-apply and easy-to-wear shade of pink nail polish. The pastel color is perfect for use in an ombre design or to step apart from a deeper, darker color as well. Nails Inc. offers one of the best pink nail polishes for a variety of styles and nearly any nail length. It will never look garish, just light and springtime pink. You can purchase yours at Net-a-Porter.

14. Margaret Dabbs Pink Nail Polish in Asiatic Lily

This is one of the softest pink nail polish colors ever. It is a light pastel option with high shine and will work on every skin tone. The infusion of Vitamin E and Wild Rose Botanical Extract not only works to increase the health of your nails, but also prevents infection. The Asiatic Lily color is soft and inspired by flowers to look good for a long time. Purchase yours at Net-a-Porter!

15. Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Pink Peony

The Burberry Beauty nail polish formula features a long-wear, high-shine finish with a really short and convenient drying time. The formula has Myrrh and an antioxidant pro-vitamin B5 that actually protects and strengthens nails while you are wearing your deep Pink Peony nail polish with hints of red. Grab yours at Net-a-Porter!

Photos courtesy of Net-a-Porter, Sephora, Nordstrom

