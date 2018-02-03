Nails Trends Video

Celebrate The Color of The Year, Ultra Violet, Through Your Nails

By Updated on

Pantone’s color of the year for 2018 is ultra violet, a vibrant purple hue that will brighten up your days. Don’t hesitate to celebrate your love for this gorgeous color through your nails. Watch the video for the ultimate inspiration.
Photo By @vermellonails_dorotazawisza/Instagram

