Christian Louboutin Introduces Loubichrome Unicorn Nail Polishes

We have all bought something just because it looks cool. In some cases we were ultimately disappointed with the product, but in others we found a magical product in incredible packaging that we were in love with. The Christian Louboutin Loubichrome nail polishes are definitely the latter.

Christian Louboutin’s unicorn nail polishes will retail at $30 a piece and currently exist in three shades of impeccably stunning chrome. The colors are limited edition, and whether you are looking forward to the highly pigmented color or the application process and holding the iridescent chrome ‘unicorn horn’ top, the look is undeniably amazing.

The bottle itself is cut with a multifaceted appearance and the carton the nail polish comes in has a combination of all three shades in the collection, probably to motivate you to purchase the other colors because you will have a visual reminder of what you are missing.

The Christian Louboutin Loubichrome nail polish is picking up the unicorn inspired beauty product trend from 2016 and magically continuing it in 2017 for anyone who wants products that match their imagination. Interestingly, the ‘unicorn horn’ cap was actually created off the body of a calligraphy ink pen that was used for inspiration.

The limited edition Christin Louboutin Louichrome collection has 3 mini bottles in different incredibly bright and pigmented shades with a super high shine gloss. The brush inside is a triangular one, designed to pick up and deposit color much easier and in just one coat for the full bright effect.

Thanks to this, the mini bottles of polish will last longer as you are required to use less for the full vibrant look. The application will be smoother and without air bubbles, and you can get away with a single coat, but the recommendation is for two coats to be applied.

Additional inspiration comes from specchio, “a laminated leather with a mirror-like quality, loved by Christian Louboutin for its ability to capture light and take on a new direction” according to the Christian Louboutin website.

The Christian Louboutin Loubichrome I is a luminescent neon yellow. The Loubichrome II is a deep burnished red with a bit of a surprise orange tint. The Loubichrome III has a vibrant violet magenta color within the clear multifaceted bottle.

Currently the shades are available on the Christian Louboutin website, also online at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter and Neiman Marcus. The bottles are so amazing to look at and really stand out when compared to the typical silver or gold Louboutin nail polish bottle. Each color within this trip is infused with the ideal amount of light reflection thanks to the pearlescent reflectors mixed thoroughly into the nail polish.

The Christian Louboutin Loubichrome nail polishes are made without the addition of Formaldehyde, Tolulene or DBP. They are also gluten free!

Photos courtesy of Christian Louboutin