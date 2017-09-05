Nails Trends

Chrome Nails: How To DIY The Metallic Manicure Trend

One of the biggest nail trends this fall is the metallic manicure. The metallic nails have a holographic effect and they change colors depending on the lighting. You can buy metallic nail polishes but the holographic effect isn’t that strong. The fall 2017 fashion trends predict a very sparkly season, so the same applies to nails. If you don’t want to spend money on a manicure at the salon, we’ve got you covered. This 60-second video will teach you how to create the metallic nails at home!

As you can see you’ll only need a few things to create this cool fall manicure by yourself. A black nail polish, salon chrome kit, a small applicator to apply the chrome powder, cotton pad with alcohol to clean up around your nails and a top coat to lock everything in place. The process is relatively easy and won’t take much of your time.

Chrome Nails How To DIY The Metallic Manicure Trend black holographic metallic nails
Photo By @holographicnail/Instagram

First, apply two layers of black nail polish as a base. Then use the applicator to buff the chrome powder all over your nails. Clean up any fall out with the cotton pad dabbed in alcohol. Lastly, apply one layer of the top coat to make your manicure last longer.

Chrome Nails How To DIY The Metallic Manicure Trend stearling silver metallic holographic nails
Photo By @holographicnail/Instagram

You don’t have to use the same colors like in the video. Feel free to experiment with other color options. The sterling silver hue is going to be very popular this fall, so you can flaunt blinding metallic silver nails. Another option is to do only a couple of nails on each hand with the metallic effect to spice up your regular manicure. For the holiday season, you could also add some nail decorations.

Chrome Nails How To DIY The Metallic Manicure Trend pale pink holographic metallic nails with stone decorations
Photo By @holographicnail/Instagram

The metallic nails will perfectly compliment your fall ensembles. They are very easy to create at home and cost much less than a manicure at the salon.

