15 Cool French Manicure Ideas To Wear Now

French manicures are basic nail designs, but taking them to the next level is the perfect thing to do for spring and summer. There’s the traditional go-to French manicure, but there are easy ways to elevate the classic style that can work for any occasion. Try mixing the French manicure style with nail art for adorable everyday looks or casual get togethers; other styling alterations can work well for formal events or weddings, or everyday wear if you want!

There are many ways to mix new things in with French manicures, so here are 15 fabulous French manicure ideas you’ll want to try out ASAP now that the warm weather is setting in.

1. Balloon French Manicure

The area beneath the white French manicure crescent is already rounded anyway, so filling in the space with cute balloons is a simple everyday style that’s perfect for spring in light colors.

2. Angular French Manicure

Flattening out your nails is a great way to add new perspective to the traditional French manicure. It creates a whole new shape without the need to do anything special with the polish!

3. Pink Nails with a French Manicure

The pink base coat for this French manicure style makes for an elegant look. The thin white crescent is delicate with the perfect frame for the creamy pink inside.

4. Bejeweled and Glossy French Manicure

A deep and glossy nude polish is at the base of these nails – some of which have the classic French manicure, while the others have black jewels arcing around, mimicking the round arc.

5. Inverted, Pearl-Embossed French Manicure

With four nails featuring a classic French manicure, the one inverted nail is striking. With the gel as the bulk of the nail, the bottom is sectioned off and framed by an elegant pearl and jewel set.

6. Sequined-Out French Manicure

A white-on-pink French manicure for the majority of the nails, there’s one nail on each hand that swaps it out for a thick stripe of colorful sequins. They’re colorful and ideal for any time of day.

7. Proper French Manicure

There’s nothing wrong with going simple either. Sometimes a straightforward French manicure is all you really need to finish your outfit, and this one is right on point.

8. Silver Sequined French Manicure

Swap out one of your French manicured nails with a pyramid of silver sequins, and your nail look will be right at home at a music festival, or for wherever your day takes you, for that matter.

9. Milky Pink French Manicure

Choosing a light, milky pink for the base will give your French manicure a subtle touch. The colors can fade right into one another, so at a second glance the white crescents look especially lovely.

10. Nail Art French Manicure

This look has a couple different options to try out (or try them together, like shown here!). Adding nail art beneath the crescents is cute alone, but devoting a nail to being a different color with flowers is a lovely and interesting break from the French manicure.

11. Floral French Manicure

Coating some of your nails in the white gel and putting nail art – like these adorable flowers – is a great way to try something new while also enjoying the look of the classic French manicure on other nails.

12. Prism French Manicure

If you can grow your nails out long (or have some great-looking fakes), trimming the sides down gives your French manicure a whole new canvas. Leave a sharp angle at the center of the crescent to complete this striking look.

13. Milky, Deep Crescent French Manicure

Much like #12, but to a lesser extent, the angled nails work well with the extended crescents of this French manicure. The milky colors again blend into one another, creating additional depth.

14. Yellow Crescent French Manicure

No one said you have to use white gel to create a French manicure. Try a couple of your nails in a different color like this yellow option for a subtle difference well suited for any time.

15. Dazzling Matte French Manicure

Many French manicure looks have a glossy base, but a matte option is a striking variant. It’s unexpected without being loud, and the added jewels on one finger add the perfect pop.

