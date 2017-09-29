Fun Halloween Nail Ideas

Halloween is less than a month away. So, we have to start thinking about our Halloween mani. If you are a Halloween fanatic you could go for a traditional Halloween nails with intricate drawings. On the other hand, these designs may look childish to some people. So if you are not a fan, there are other options as well. Even painting your nails in pumpkin orange and adding a few black stripes will do the job. Other simple Halloween nail ideas include an all black nails, or an ombre red-burgundy nails. These simple nail designs will save you a trip to the nail salon.

Anyway, if you feel like experimenting, Halloween is the right time of the year. First, there are different nail shapes. Stiletto nails are the most popular nail shape for Halloween. You are welcome to add heavy embellishments for a bolder effect. Skulls, bones, chains, eyes, and spiders are just a few of the options to decorate your mani and make it Halloween-approved. You can be as creepy as you want, no one can judge you in this time of the year.

You could also get glitter nails. Opt for glitter mani in classic Halloween colors and you are ready to go. You could also transform many ordinary nail designs into Halloween nails. Sometimes is all about the color choice. So if you don’t want to use much graphics such as skulls, pumpkins, and bones just turn a regular manicure into a Halloween one with the right colors.

When it comes to Halloween nail ideas, is all about having fun. Even if you aren’t a nail pro, you could try some of these cool designs just for fun.

We made a gallery of interesting nail designs to help you choose your Halloween mani. Take a look and get inspired.