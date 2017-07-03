Nails

Gorgeous 4th of July Nail Design Ideas For Independence Day 2017

By Updated on

The 4th of July is a great time to get your nails done or play around at home with all-American designs. The white, red and blue nails are one of the most traditional ways to celebrate your love for the country through nail art. Besides the homeland flags and 4th of July fireworks, we found a bunch of other cool designs for you to try.

It’s totally fine to get patriotic on 4th of July and experiment with all-American colors and designs.

Let’s show everyone that America is the land of free and the home of fabulous nails!

Glitter All-American Mani

Spice up your regular French manicure with the colors of the American flag and some silver glitter all over your nails.

4th of July Nail Art Design Glitter American Flag Manicure
Photo Courtesy of Pinterest
