The half-moon mirror mani is a fun way to upgrade your manicure. You don’t need an appointment at the salon to get this easy nail design. Manicures with chrome effect had a moment at the SS 2018 NYFW. But the chrome manicure will also be trending in the fall season. We recently brought you a DIY video on how to recreate the metallic nails trend, so you might want to check that out. This cool half-moon manicure has a similar effect. The mirror-like effect manicure is very easy to achieve, which makes it even more appealing. This is a toned down version of the vibrant metallic nails. Take a look at the video to see how to get a cool half-moon mirror nail design at home.

First of all, to create the negative-space on your nails use tiny strips. Place the strips in the middle of your nails. Apply black nail polish on the top side of your nails. For a blacker and bolder effect apply two coats of the black nail polish. Use an applicator to apply chrome powder into the black nail polish. Gently move the applicator across your nails to achieve the mirror-like effect. Remove the strips with tweezers for a negative-space effect, in this case, the half-moon effect.

As you could see this is a super easy manicure and you don’t need special skills to recreate it. The chrome nails are perfect for fall. You will get a manicure with a unique effect, but still very wearable. The silver metallic nails may be too much for some people. But the gunmetal color on your nails will go well with any outfit. Don’t forget to step back and admire the insanely gorgeous chrome effect and snap a picture to show off on the Gram.