Gallery Nails

Neutral Nail Ideas That Look Good With Everything

By Updated on

Coordinating your nails with your outfits will for sure elevate your style, but busy ladies simply don’t have time for that. Whether you are on a tight schedule or just lazy to match your mani with your clothes, we got a perfect solution for you. Neutral yet chic manicures in colors such as nude, grey and black will look good with any outfit. Flip through this article to see the chicest nail designs you can rock with everything.

Neutral Nail Ideas That Go With Everything nude star nails
Photo By @paintbucketnails/Instagram

Spice up your go-to nude mani with star graphics. You can even skip the drawing and opt for stickers instead.

Prev Page1 of 17

Recent Posts

15 Of Meghan Markle’s Best Beauty Looks

Beauty Tips Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles Perfumes & Makeup

15 Of Meghan Markle’s Best Beauty Looks

Meghan Markle's elegant style and minimalist beauty looks are a never-ending inspiration. The Duchess of Sussex won over the hearts of millions with her sophisticated glam and natural charisma. When it comes to makeup, Meghan usually...

ASOS Bans the Sale of Silk, Cashmere, Mohair and Feathers

Fashion

ASOS Bans the Sale of Silk, Cashmere, Mohair and Feathers

Animal cruelty is one of the most discussed topics in the fashion industry at the moment. Aside from diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability, brands are also trying to bring justice to animals, and stop using them...

Alexander Wang & Trojan Condoms Team Up For “Protect Your Wang” Capsule

Fashion

Alexander Wang & Trojan Condoms Team Up For “Protect Your Wang” Capsule

To celebrate Pride Month in style designer Alexander Wang decided to drop something very innovative. While most designers and companies opt for rainbow-themed merch and accessories, Wang stayed true to his minimalist aesthetic. He teamed...

The Nail Care 411

Beauty Tips Nails

The Nail Care 411

Nail maintenance can be such pain. It's one of those little things, that makes such a difference in our appearance, but also far too time consuming for those of us with a hectic schedule.  Here...

Bottega Veneta Appoints Daniel Lee As Creative Director

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Appoints Daniel Lee As Creative Director

When Tomas Maier announced he is leaving Bottega Veneta a few days ago, no one expected that the fashion house would appoint his successor so fast. But the latest news is that Daniel Lee is...