Gallery Nails Trends

Standout Nail Designs from SS 2018 NYFW

By Updated on

Prev1 of 24

During Fashion Weeks besides hair and makeup, nails have their moment as well. Throughout the last few seasons, we were witnesses of many fun trends that became a part of the everyday life. The metallic nails and logo nails are still very popular. You can try some of these nails designs to update your fall manicure. The Spring 2018 shows during the NYFW gave us a lot of nail inspiration for the seasons that follow.

Most of the designers during the New York Fashion Week decided to do simple nail designs. So far the makeup and hair trends were mostly natural and relaxed, so obviously the nail art was there to follow. Libertine was an exception and threw a psychedelic show, with out-of-this-world nail designs.

Monse and Helmut Lang brought back a trend from last year. These two brands opted for logo nails that debuted at Balenciaga last year. Helmut showed long square nails that carried their logo in black letters. Monse, on the other hand, introduced clear, neat manicure with a red and white “M” letter.

The one designer that doesn’t do simple or ordinary is Philipp Plein. After playing with bold hairstyles and makeup, Plein did the same thing with the nail art. His models flaunted nude or black long nails, overly-accessorized with big crystals.

Here is a selection of the most beautiful nail trends that appeared on the runway during the SS 2018 New York Fashion Week shows.

Jeremy Scott

Standout Nail Trends from SS 2018 NYFW neon pink nails
Photo Credit: CND
Prev1 of 24

Recent Posts

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

If you were missing sequins and glitter from the New York Fashion Week, don’t worry, Coach got you covered. The '80s inspired Spring 2018 collection is a refreshment on the fashion scene. Stuart Vevers and...

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017 Collection At NYFW

Only Ralph Lauren can turn a garage into a runway venue. And only Ralph Lauren can bring the biggest A-listers to Bedford, which is an hour north from Manhattan to see the latest Ready-to-wear Fall...

Standout Nail Designs from SS 2018 NYFW

Gallery Nails Trends

Standout Nail Designs from SS 2018 NYFW

During Fashion Weeks besides hair and makeup, nails have their moment as well. Throughout the last few seasons, we were witnesses of many fun trends that became a part of the everyday life. The metallic...

Stylish Fall Outfits With Scarves

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Stylish Fall Outfits With Scarves

It’s time to get your scarves involved. You may not be a fan of the rainy days and low temperatures, but you have to love the fall fashion. We have to admit that fall has...

The Ultimate Guide to 7 Different Nail Shapes

Nails

The Ultimate Guide to 7 Different Nail Shapes

With the numerous beauty products that launch every day is hard to decide where to shop. Every time you go to the nail salon you have multiple designs to choose from. At the moment there...