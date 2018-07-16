Gallery Nails

Summer Mood: Tropical Nail Designs

By Updated on

We can’t help ourselves but be obsessed with all things tropical during this time of the year. Palm trees, pineapples, flamingos, cocktails, beaches, all those things remind us of beautiful exotic destinations. Bring your love for exotic destinations to your nails this season by flaunting a tropical-themed manicure. Here are our favorite nail designs for you to get inspired.

Summer Mood Tropical Nail Designs flamingo nails
Photo By @kanae_nail/Instagram

If you are into girly nail designs, here is one to flaunt this summer. Stripes, pineapples, flamingos, sequins and more 3D embellishments – all this is a fun way to show your love for the hottest season of the year.

