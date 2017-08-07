Gallery Nails

Easy Minimalist Nail Designs Ideal for Fall

If you are not a big fan of complicated and vibrant nails, this new minimalist trend would be perfect for you. Sometimes less is more.

If you are already tired of all of the summer trends, a little simplicity might be a good change. You don’t even need to visit the beauty salon to get your nails done. You can do them at home, and try as many as you want. The safest option is to try different shades of nude. Your nails will look sophisticated and always on point. You can add dots, lines, sparkles, and graphics to upgrade the minimalistic nails. Another way to go is a clear nail base. Black and white stripes are always a good and easy way to upgrade your nail design when you can’t think of other ideas.

And since we are talking about fall, you can use some popular fall colors. If you aren’t ready to go dark, neutrals and pastels will do the job. You will get a subtle look that is both chic and elegant. Take a look at these beautiful minimalistic nail designs that are easy to recreate.

Black and White Stripes

The Prettiest Minimalistic Nail Designs Ideal for Fall black and white stipes
Photo By: @hermajestypleasure/Instagram
