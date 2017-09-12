Nails

The Ultimate Guide to 7 Different Nail Shapes

With the numerous beauty products that launch every day is hard to decide where to shop. Every time you go to the nail salon you have multiple designs to choose from. At the moment there are many different nail shapes and designs that you might feel overwhelmed. You can choose from square, oval or round nails and more. Decisions, decisions everywhere. Take a look at the video that will help you decide which nail shape if for you.

The round nails are a classic. This nail shape looks the best on short nails. Also, you can choose from a wide variety of different designs that are popular at the moment. The metallic nail trend or some of the styles that will be popular during fall 2017. Square nails are another common shape, that looks good on any nail length. You can do it on both short and long nails and again you can experiment with colors and designs.

There are a few popular nail shapes on Instagram. If you love trying new things you can skip the conventional shapes such as oval and round. Opt for unusual nail shape for a bolder effect. For example, almond nails are big among the trendsetters at the moment. This nail shape looks like an almond, with a round peak filed along with the sides.

The Ultimate Guide to 7 Different Nail Shapes almond nails
Photo Credit: @lisapetkin/Instagram

And if you are opting for a daring and unique look, then stiletto nails are the ones for you. Many celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and many others rock this shape at big events. For the stiletto nails, you will either need to have yours longer or get acrylic nails. They end with a sharp and pointed tip and have a wide base. The stiletto style is ideal for the ice cream cone design which is a huge trend right now. There are many other amazing nail arts that you can do on this shape.

The Ultimate Guide to 7 Different Nail Shapes stiletto nails
Photo Credit: @adoredollsparlour

Other very unconventional and fun shapes include the squoval, flare, arrow head, lipstick, and ballerina shaped nails. Try them if you want to upgrade your nail look.

