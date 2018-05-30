Fitness & Diet Food & Drinks Lifestyle

Delicious Daily Treats That Are Beneficial To Your Health

It’s so easy to get caught up in our daily routine. For us working folks, we wake, we go to work, we come home from work, dinner, shower, bed. In between it’s easy to make a habit of grabbing something like a cereal bar to eat because that’s what is easy and filling for the moment when we don’t have much time to think about it. After some time our bodies start seriously lacking essential nutrients that it needs to function properly and be healthy. I’ve spent weeks researching (and testing) ways that I can improve my overall health via my favorite way- food and beverage consumption, and I have decided to share my favorites with you. Below you will will read about DELICIOUS daily treats that are beneficial to your health. Some requiring little to no effort.

 

LEMON WATER:

There are a couple of ways to drink lemon water. All are super beneficial and I promise, after doing this daily for a couple of weeks, you will begin to tell a difference in multiple things. Starting your day with drinking warm lemon water to flush your digestive system and hydrate your body. After that eight hours of sleep (hopefully), our bodies start off dehydrated, so it’s so important to consume lemon water in first thing, and especially before your coffee. As we all know, caffeine dehydrates us even more. After that, keep it going throughout the day. A way to make it super simple is to keep a stainless steel tumbler on you all day and keep you lemon water in it. Juice 1/2 a lemon per tumbler of water & drink at least two of these a day. By day’s end you should consume the juice of one lemon.  It’s important to use a glass or steel tumbler because the acidity of the lemon will eat away at plastic, putting it into your water.  If you are not yet convinced to make this a part of your daily routine, here is a list of benefits that may do the trick .

Benefits:

  • Boots immune system because it’s loaded with vitamin C and many other vitamins and nutrients.
  • Relieves canker sores and swollen gum pain
  • Balances PH (alkalizes your body, and no disease can survive in an alkaline environment)
  • Weight loss & eliminates bloating
  • Clears skin by removing toxins that cause acne
  • Relieves sore throat
  • Improves Liver Health By Detoxing The Body
  • Prevents Kidney Stones

Use this citrus juicer and tumbler to get your new daily habit going:

Get This Citrus Juicer For $15.99  Here.

Get This Tumbler For $13.49 Here.

