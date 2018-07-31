The Better For You Caffeine Guidelines

As children we could not wait to be adults, now that we are adults we realize how much we took for granted as children, like nap time. Many of us working the nine to five would give a right arm to have a mandatory nap time, right? But we don’t get that, so we opt for our more mature alternative… caffeine. By Friday I am 3 caffeinated drinks deep. My morning coffee, afternoon tea, and if there are Friday night plans, there is a Starbucks stop on the way home from work. I know people who drink coffee literally all day long. I don’t understand how they don’t have the jitters, crashes, ulcers, and kidney pain. Caffeine has some great perks as well, but it’s good to balance your intake with a variety of caffeinated products. The Mayo Clinic suggests that a healthy amount of caffeine for an adult is no more than 400mg daily, which averages to about 4 cups of coffee. Besides the antioxidant and anti-aging benefits in coffee, research shows that caffeine can help prevent Alzheimers, Parkinson’s disease, and some cancers such an mouth, throat, and skin just to name a few. It also decreases the risk of two types of diabetes, can reduce risk of stroke by 22%, and improves heart health. So what’s not to love about caffeine? Very few things in comparison, I think. Below you can read about and shop some of my favorite caffeinated products I rely on to get me through the day! Remember the one rule of thumb is to never have caffeine after 5 pm, or 6 hours before you plan to hit the hay.

Yogi Positive Energy Tea

This has been a holy grail of help for me. It’s sweet tangerine flavor is so yum that I don’t even use sweetener. In the winter I have it hot, and in the summer I keep a carafe full in the work fridge for a post-lunch pick me up, and at home I make single serving old milk bottle servings of it and keep it in the fridge for a grab & go. They combined Assam black tea and Yerba mate with herbs traditionally used to uplift the spirit. I have gifted this tea to many people and they all now sing it’s praises along with me. I recommend buying it in bulk, especially if you plan to make a carafe of it as well!

Get Yogi’s Positive Energy Tea (2 Box Pack) For $11.20 Here.

Get These Milk Bottle Style Bottles For $2.99 Each Here.

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate is a powerhouse of caffeine and benefits. I love the energy I get from it, because it feels less “jittery” than coffee. It has slightly less caffeine than coffee, but more than tea, and is great for an energy and mental focus boost. It also many help enhance your physical performance during a workout, protect against infections, help you loose weight and belly fat by decreasing your appetite and boosting your metabolism, boost your immune system with it’s natural anti-inflammatory compounds called saponins, and can lower blood sugar levels. You can make it yourself with tea bags, or try one of their yummy flavored options if you don’t mind a little sugar.

Get A 75ct Yerba Mate Tea Bags For $11.00 Here.

Get A 16ct Variety Pack Of Yerba Mate For $49.99 Here.

Green Tea

Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages on the planer, if not the healthiest. It is so supercharged with benefits, that I believe it should be a part of everyone’s every day beverage intake. Besides the obvious caffeine benefits, it’s loaded with catechins that can kill various forms of bacteria, such as the bacteria that’s in your mouth that causes plaque buildup, tooth decay, cavities, and bad breath, but also can inhibit various viruses like influenza. The antioxidants green tea also helps lower your risk of some types of cancer such as great, prostate, and colorectal ( by up to 42%). A few extra benefits to mention is that it increases fat burning, physical performance, brain function, and it’s rich in polyphenols that have effects like reducing inflammation. Green tea is great hot or cold, and always with a bit of honey. Make this a part of your daily routine and feel the effects!

Get This 24ct Box Of Tazo Green Tea For $9.95 Here

Matcha Green Tea

I love the steady and focused energy I get from a Matcha Green Tea. I prefer ceremonial grade because of the higher caffeine content, which is about 68 mg. Like many of the other beverages listed above, it’s great for metabolism, weight loss, high in antioxidants (cancer fighting properties). What I love about the energetic effects, is that it slowly releases caffeine into your body over the course of six to eight hours, keeping your energy level elevated but sustained, rather than a jolt, jitter, and a crash.

Get This Ceremonial Grade Matcha Powder For $24.99 Here.

Get This Matcha Whisk For $9.97 Here.