On this episode of Viva Cannes, follow Rebecca Grant to two amazingly beautiful locations. Saint Tropez is a favorite of ours being the current home of Brigitte Bardot and La Tarte Tropezienne.

Then visit a hidden gem only fifteen minutes from the Cannes Film Festival! Ile Saint Marguerite is a small island only 700 meters from the tip of Palm Beach. So, a quick 15-minute boat ride will get you out there.