Lingerie and Swimwear

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

By Updated on

Calzedonia has us covered for the summer season with a dreamy swimwear collection that makes us feel the beach vibes already! Shot by New York-based photographer Ben Watts, Calzedonia’s summer 2017 swimwear collection sees models of the moment Toni Garrn, Blanca Padilla, Georgia Fowler and Ophelie Guillerman having fun nearby the beach, channeling the label’s best proposals for the upcoming warmer season.

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

Available at Calzedonia.com, as well as in all Calzedonia stores, the collection is full of summer’s hottest swimwear trends, from the ultra glamorous bikinis to the sensual one-pieces, even with a few ironic statement items that we can already picture as featured in many Instagram photos.

For this forthcoming summer 2017, Calzedonia has managed to take care of anybody’s needs, as we all know everybody experiences the holiday season differently. While some like to play beach volley all day long, others live for the romantic aperitifs by the shore, with the sunsets framing the scene. For these reasons, the Italian brand treats us to a multitude of different styles to look forward to whatever our holiday plan might be, yet always combining comfort and style together in each one of its staples.

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

The Calzedonia summer 2017 swimwear collection’s most intriguing items are, however, the one-pieces, as the brand took its creativity and translated it to sensually naïve, Eighties- and Nineties-inspired swimwear staples that either feature super plunging necklines, or lace-up details that are literally to die for. If you prefer to turn heads with something funnier, Calzedonia will surely make you rejoice with its colorful one-pieces embellished with striped patterns, watermelon prints and ironic emblazonments (such as “No Filter”) up on the front, the latter of which also features plunging cut-outs on the sides that, aside from being sultry, help elongate and balance the silhouettes.

Of course, this swimwear collection also features appealing bikinis for you to wear all summer (or year, if you are extremely lucky) long. Equally jocose and colorful as the one-pieces, Calzedonia’s bikinis are embellished with delicate polka dots, futuristic glittery patterns and ethnic motifs, adding even more variety to a collection that is already ultra-variegated to say the least.

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

Calzedonia’s summer 2017 swimwear collection consists of an abounding amount of beachwear garments too, among which the geometric pattern shorts, the embroidered and ruffled tops, the exotic sarongs and the roomy beach bags will surely give many something to dream about before the holiday season officially begins!

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

Photos courtesy of Calzedonia

Recent Posts

Karen Walker’s EYESHADOW Line of Cool Sunglasses

Accessories

Karen Walker’s EYESHADOW Line of Cool Sunglasses
NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

NARS x Charlotte Gainsbourg Summer 2017 Makeup Collection
Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection

Lingerie and Swimwear

Calzedonia Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection
Cara Delevingne for Puma ‘Do You’ Summer 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Cara Delevingne for Puma ‘Do You’ Summer 2017 Campaign
Rihanna’s Fenty x Stance Socks for Spring 2017 Are To Die For!

Accessories

Rihanna’s Fenty x Stance Socks for Spring 2017 Are To Die For!
Too Faced Launches Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipsticks

Perfumes & Makeup

Too Faced Launches Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipsticks