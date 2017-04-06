Calzedonia has us covered for the summer season with a dreamy swimwear collection that makes us feel the beach vibes already! Shot by New York-based photographer Ben Watts, Calzedonia’s summer 2017 swimwear collection sees models of the moment Toni Garrn, Blanca Padilla, Georgia Fowler and Ophelie Guillerman having fun nearby the beach, channeling the label’s best proposals for the upcoming warmer season.

Available at Calzedonia.com, as well as in all Calzedonia stores, the collection is full of summer’s hottest swimwear trends, from the ultra glamorous bikinis to the sensual one-pieces, even with a few ironic statement items that we can already picture as featured in many Instagram photos.

For this forthcoming summer 2017, Calzedonia has managed to take care of anybody’s needs, as we all know everybody experiences the holiday season differently. While some like to play beach volley all day long, others live for the romantic aperitifs by the shore, with the sunsets framing the scene. For these reasons, the Italian brand treats us to a multitude of different styles to look forward to whatever our holiday plan might be, yet always combining comfort and style together in each one of its staples.

The Calzedonia summer 2017 swimwear collection’s most intriguing items are, however, the one-pieces, as the brand took its creativity and translated it to sensually naïve, Eighties- and Nineties-inspired swimwear staples that either feature super plunging necklines, or lace-up details that are literally to die for. If you prefer to turn heads with something funnier, Calzedonia will surely make you rejoice with its colorful one-pieces embellished with striped patterns, watermelon prints and ironic emblazonments (such as “No Filter”) up on the front, the latter of which also features plunging cut-outs on the sides that, aside from being sultry, help elongate and balance the silhouettes.

Of course, this swimwear collection also features appealing bikinis for you to wear all summer (or year, if you are extremely lucky) long. Equally jocose and colorful as the one-pieces, Calzedonia’s bikinis are embellished with delicate polka dots, futuristic glittery patterns and ethnic motifs, adding even more variety to a collection that is already ultra-variegated to say the least.

Calzedonia’s summer 2017 swimwear collection consists of an abounding amount of beachwear garments too, among which the geometric pattern shorts, the embroidered and ruffled tops, the exotic sarongs and the roomy beach bags will surely give many something to dream about before the holiday season officially begins!

Photos courtesy of Calzedonia