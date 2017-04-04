Maaji Swimwear Summer 2017 Collection: Seanematic

The Maaji swimwear summer 2017 collection, dubbed Seanematic, features brightly colored summer beachwear options. The whole collection includes swimwear for women, swim trunks for men, swimsuits for the kids, activewear and accessories.

The collection, designed by sisters Manu and Amali, is full of earthy floral patterns and interesting cuts. Juliana Londoño is responsible for the bright and brilliant jewel colored prints of Maaji swimwear. Her printing prowess and color choosing skills are legitimately amazing thus creating the necessary pieces for the next stage of the brand’s bathing suits – matching the patterns and choosing the cuts for the tropically vivid options.

With 12 categories of cuts and styles of bathing suits available in the Maaji swimwear 2017 collection, there are plenty of options including a bustier and 3 different types of one-pieces – this is definitely the brand full of choices and options.

A huge portion of the Maaji swimwear summer 2017 collection shows off blending. Blending textures, blending prints and patterns and blending designs for a cool overall look. Ruffles mix with cutouts and fringe to create fantastic results that would not work as well on other garments. Maaji swimwear, however, took it a step further, organizing an already brilliant set of swimwear options into four different categories.

Seaside Picturesque is the section of the collection that features the perfect compilation of blues to remind you of the water even when just taking the swimwear out of the dryer. The shades chosen are relaxing and beautiful within every patter and juxtaposed against every color. The coverups, single colors and printed option in the Seaside Picturesque portion of the Maaji swimwear 2017 collection are actually my personal favorites.

Tangerine Screenplay is as effervescent as shades of orange can be in a bathing suit. The color is not garish or overly bright, but a softer orange color. The vibrant shade of tangerine really pops out in several of the Maaji swimsuits for 2017, and there is also an incredible white cover-up featured. The shade is warm and inviting in every print and cut.

Tulip Filter has a bright shade full of hues of red. Hues of orange tinted pink are found within the patterns as well. The color is bright and cheery rather than being sultry as is typically assumed of a red or red-featuring bathing suit. The appearance is still tropical and light with a clearly noticeable color leading the way in all of the Tulip Filter swimwear and cover-up options.

Chroma Cruisin provides slack, white, and compilations of greys. The patterns are clear and crisp. The shades of grey used could easily appear muddied but are so brilliantly utilized in the prints that they are still easily readable and instantly noticeable, even in the patters that feature a brighter color just an additional pop.

Photos courtesy of Maaji