Madewell Launches a Lingerie Line: Madewell Intimates

Madewell is the next brand to step into the foray of intimate apparel and duke it out with other brands by providing their own options. Comfort and well-planned details were at the forefront of the efforts to create the Madewell Intimates collection, though this is no surprise as these are definite trademarks of the brand. Everything about the Madewell Intimates spring 2017 line is designed to compete with the current market, and all those delicate pieces are already available for purchase on Madewell.com.

The fabrics are a custom dream designed with thoughts of what is best for the customer in mind. The pieces are interesting, definitely cute and fit right in line with not only the wearability of the Madewell brand, but also the comfort level. It was very important for the brand to create the right blend of comfort and design to make it not only easy, but also feasible to wear their intimate’s options. There are cute and well-placed peekaboo cut outs, a sexy and chic aesthetic that makes these options interesting without qualifying them as intimidating lingerie.

The Madewell lingerie designs are not intimidating in the least and that is a real gift – Madewell has created a line of intimates that are not too sexy but not in any way boring either. Joyce Lee, the Head of Design for Madewell has said that the intimate line heavily features the Madewell Aesthetic in their new ‘foundation pieces’ that are perfect for day to day wear.

According to Joyce, “It was an organic process stemming from what the girls in our office were looking for. We really took into consideration who our customer is and what she’s looking for from us.” It is nice to see where this went as the collection seems cute, chic and fun, just like most of Madewell best products, so it is easy to predict that the Madewell Intimates line will do very well.

Madewell developed their own cotton modal, mesh and lace for the Madewell Intimates collection with the intent to have ultra durable, supportive and most of all comfortable under garments for their first line of intimates. The amount of thought that went into the options they are providing for their customers extended into the battle for comfort for all body types and accommodation for different sizes.

Apparently Madewell has decided that the sizes will run from XS to L rather than adhering to the standard cup sizes, but they expect that their research into catering to different body types and creating customer support fabrics and patters will help.

According to Joyce Lee, “the approach to intimates is a mix of form and function. She looks to us to give her pieces that are versatile, unfussy, simple and well-designed and in a minimal, effortless way. We’ve been looking for ways to expand into [our shopper’s] lifestyle; we’re extending what we already offer her in her wardrobe and these are pieces that she’ll start her everyday dressing with.”

Photos courtesy of Madewell