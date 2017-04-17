Moschino Introduces a Candy Crush Collection for Coachella

Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott is back at Coachella with a limited-edition collection that is already making everybody run amok for the right reasons. Moschino has, in fact, just introduced a Candy Crush-inspired collection just in time for what could be fairly regarded as the world’s most awaited festival, Coachella.

Moschino’s Candy Crush line-up marks Jeremy Scott’s 11th venture with Coachella, which for those who are familiar with both the label and the festival, is also synonymous with one of Coachella’s biggest parties. Jeremy Scott, along with Candy Crush and also streaming video platform Tidal, held one of Coachella’s biggest parties last Saturday, which was, of course, live-streamed by Tidal, and the pictures of which are all over Instagram tagged with the trending hashtags #MoschinoCandyCrush and #TidalMoschino (tagged also by celebrities such as Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Frances Cobain, Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, Kehlani, Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, and Soo Joo Park).

Pictures aside, which filled us with FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) emotions, Moschino’s Candy Crush collection was also a sort of birthday party lineup for Candy Crash as well, as the famous mobile game was celebrating its franchise’s fifth anniversary specifically with one of Coachella’s most praised capsule collections ever. What’s the reason behind this success, you may now ask? Well, it surely has to deal with the fact that the staples look exactly like the mobile game!

“As someone who is inspired by pop culture, it was only a matter of time till I’d play with the iconography of Candy Crush. The only thing I love more than playing the game is wearing it,” explained Scott in an official press release.

Moschino x Candy Crash’s colorful limited edition collection consists of four different must-have items, namely a backpack (which retails for $650), a phone case (which is one of Scott’s all-time favorite accessory revisits and retails for ($70), as well as swimwear pieces for both women and men ($300 and $205 accordingly).

“Jeremy’s approach to fashion is fun, playful and full of bright colors, so the Moschino x Candy Crush partnership was a natural fit to kick off the celebration of Candy Crush’s five year anniversary,” narrative designer for the Candy Crush Saga Yonna Ingolf told Fashionista via email, also revealing she “definitely want[s] to rock the swimsuit” this summer. She also hinted at the fact that they “recently worked with Vanessa Hudgens on the launch of Bubble Witch 3 Saga and I’d love to see her along with other sweet stars wearing the collection at the festival.”

Needless to say, the stars that wore Moschino’s Candy Crush pieces were many.

All of Moschino’s Candy Crush-inspired staples are available for purchase at moschino.com starting from today until supplies last. You’d better act fast if you want to get your hands (at least) on one of them!

Photos courtesy of Moschino