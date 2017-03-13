The Rise of Nude Swimsuits: 15 Trendy Nude Swimwear Designs for 2017

You don’t need to go skinny dipping to try out the nude swimwear trend – just find a shade that goes with your skin tone and rock it on the beach or poolside. We saw icons like Kylie Jenner rocking nude swimsuits last summer, not to mention the slew of nude bodysuits from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s line, and now things are really picking up the heat because it seems like nude swimsuits are rapidly becoming the hottest beachwear trend.

Nude swimwear can be more modest or revealing depending on your personal style, so there will be a lot of designs to sift through to find your perfect suit. To help get you started, here is a list of 15 sexy nude swimsuits in varying styles.

1. One-Piece Mesh Nude Swimsuit

This nude crochet swimsuit is super sexy without being lewd. The nude color makes it especially suggestive, as does the skin showing from the back, but it’s not as revealing as it seems. There’s just the right amount of skin showing to be a modernly modest swimsuit, and the trendy color brings it all home. You can find it at REVOLVE.

2. Scalloped Two-Piece Nude Swimsuit

This cute nude bikini is a super simple and sweet two-piece swimsuit that makes for an easy transition into wearing nude swimwear. Being strapless, it’s an ideal swimsuit for lounging poolside – or on the beach – and working on your tan (because who likes those pesky strap tan lines?) You can find this nude bikini at Farfetch.

3. Studded and Tasseled Nude Swimsuit

This rocker-chic nude bikini is a killer statement swimsuit. It has metal studs all over, tassels hanging from the top, a high halter neckline and a whole lot of attitude. With such smooth and sleek fabric, the top almost reads as a regular crop top, which just raises the appeal. Bottom line: it’s a sexy statement swimsuit. You can find it at Missguided.

4. White and Nude Swimsuit

This one-piece nude swimsuit is white on top and nude on the bottom, creating an interesting contrast. The cutouts in the front and back also give some diversity to the silhouette, making it a complex swimsuit that touches on some of the latest swimwear trends – namely now the nude swimwear! You can find this half-nude swimsuit at Free People.

5. Sexy and Simple Nude Swimsuit

Coming in mocha, this nude swimsuit is simple and sleek. At a glance, it’s deceptively modest, but there is a whole lot of skin that will be showing from this nude swimsuit. The straps fall longer at the top, leaving more room for all-around cleavage, while the backside rides up, making it revealing from all angles. You can find it at NA-KD.

6. Contrast Black and Nude Swimsuit

If it’s not broken, then why fix it? This is such a classic bikini silhouette, and it’s never going to get old. That makes this the perfect nude swimsuit to slip on for the first time. The black stripes offset the nude majority, and it’s just an overall lovely, straightforward design that will look sweet any day. You can find it at Net-a-Porter.

7. Scoop-Neck Bralette Nude Swimsuit

There’s nothing that is striking about this nude bikini, which is exactly what makes it so stunning. It’s simple and makes a quiet impact. The silhouette is sweet and modest for a bikini, and takes the form of a bralette and classic panty. Besides the ribbed swimwear fabric, there’s nothing that differentiates this nude bikini from a bra and panties, which is a subtly sexy concept. You can find it at ASOS.

8. Ruffled Nude Swimsuit

The ruffle is this nude one-piece’s defining characteristic. It cascades sash-like from the shoulder to the hip, which is a lovely image for the beach. The nude shade is smooth and melds well with the ruffle and where it intersects with the body of the nude swimsuit. The crisscrossed back is the final element to make this nude swimwear especially cute. You can find it at Net-a-Porter.

9. Color-Blocked Nude Swimsuit

Here is another color-blocked nude swimsuit, where the blue comes in at the top and the nude at the bottom. This time, it’s a simple, classic one-piece silhouette that is revealing only on the back. You can find it at Farfetch.

10. Plunging Halter Nude Swimsuit

This deep V-neck nude one-piece swimsuit is perfect for showing off all of your curves at the beach. There’s plenty of skin from the front and back, so it’s a risqué look that will totally pay off when you feel confident laying on the beach in your trendy nude swimsuit. Other than that, it’s a simple and classic swimsuit silhouette. You can find it at NA-KD.

11. Crocheted Nude Swimsuit

This nude bikini is definitely better suited for lounging near the water than actually swimming in it. The crocheted knit bikini top and cheeky bottoms cover just enough to get by, but don’t have much leeway for water. For sitting on the beach or by the pool, though, this nude swimsuit will certainly make a statement. You can find it the top and the bottom at FORWARD.

12. Sweet Lace-Up Nude Swimsuit

This simple nude swimsuit is made sweet with its scalloped edges and shoelace-esque lace-up detailing down the front. The lace is also reminiscent of a corset, so you also have that subtly sexy factor going for it. It is overall a cute style that has some sexy details and implications, which make it more versatile. You can find it at FORWARD.

13. Basic Shiny Nude Swimsuit

You can’t get more straightforward than this nude swimsuit silhouette. It has a classic scoop neckline and a deep scoop back, which is suggestive of classic competitive swimwear. With the shiny nude fabric, however, it perfectly brings it back to luxury beachwear, and keeps it trendy with the color. Such can be expected coming from an “ideal vacation collection.” You can find it at Neiman Marcus.

14. Ultra Scalloped Nude Swimsuit

This nude bikini is characterized by the scalloping done on all edges. There is a plethora of the edge detailing, which makes it sweet, while the thin straps also work to make it a dainty swimsuit. Adding in some cleavage at the front shakes things up and adds depth to the look, making it more wearable for more women. You can find it at Missguided.

15. Bandage Nude Swimsuit

Both elegant and edgy, this nude bikini brings together lattice and bandage detailing. It’s an overall sexy look, with skin peeking through the lattice working up to the high neck, with the same detailing down the sides of the bottoms. The bandage, although in a lovely, light nude color, brings a new edge to the look, so it’s not stuck in one style or the other. You can find it at Missguided.

Photos courtesy of @lenaperminova, Revolve, Forward, Missguided

