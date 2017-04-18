Oysho’s Summer 2017 Swimwear Collection Is An Ocean Breeze

Oysho’s summer 2017 swimwear collection is finally here, ready to evoke summertime sadness vibes just before the beach season officially begins. Already available for purchase at oysho.com, Oysho’s summer 2017 “Ocean Breeze” collection is composed of a dream array of fresh staples to wear all summer long, from the morning till night.

Along with its bikinis, trikinis and one-pieces options, Oysho’s summer 2017 swimsuit collection includes, of course, beachwear garments too, with some of them being perfect not only for the beach parties but rather any party you will actually ever attend in the months to come. For the warmer season, Oysho translated all the summery motifs one may ever think of, such as the waves, the sunset-inspired colors and striped and floral patterns, to fashion, transposing them in always new appealing ways one cannot help but fall in love with.

For the beachwear garments, for example, Oysho took summery prints and brought them to life on roomy trousers, elegant off-the-shoulder dresses, preppy, slightly loungewear-inspired shirts and, of course, long, crochet-embroidered shirts, which really exude some of the coolest boho-chic aesthetics we yet had to see.

As for the swimwear collection, on the other hand, Oysho’s Ocean Breeze summer 2017 collection gave its best indeed, using the waves and the sea breeze as the staples’ main source of inspiration, indeed.

To fully remind us of the ocean waves, Oysho’s summer 2017 swimwear collection takes the ruffled lines as the main motif for most of the tops, bottoms and one-pieces, creating dynamic waves that are really perfect for the long days at the beach. If ruffles are definitely not your thing, or you already own too many ruffled items (is there such thing as having too many ruffled staples?), Oysho had fun treating us to minimalist chic, solid-colored and clean-cut swimwear pieces too, among which the high-waisted bandeau bikinis in warm red flawlessly dominate.

As for those who love minimalist lines but prefer more multi-colored prints, Oysho’s summer 2017 “Ocean Breeze” collection features festival-approved triangular swimsuits as well, the paisley motifs of which will just look as being meant to be with the collection’s palazzo trousers, too.

Last but not least, this latest collection also includes two of this summer’s swimwear biggest trends, namely halter tops and shimmery bikini tops tied with a knot on the front, which could be both easily channelled as fancy crop-tops during any day out with friends.

With price tags ranging from 12,99 € to 49,99 €, Oysho’s swimwear 2017 collection is a win-win lineup for sure!

Photos courtesy of Oysho