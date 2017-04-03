Primark Brings Summer With Its 2017 Swimwear Collection

Primark just brought summer to our mind with its summer 2017 swimwear collection, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about the upcoming warmer season!

Primark’s holiday-ready 2017 swimwear collection is full of must-have essentials to wear all the summer long, from swimsuits to bikinis, kaftans and, of course, even beach accessories. Aside from the fact that it is extremely stylish, its best part is that each staple is extremely affordable, too (the line-up’s price tags range from £2 to £10), which is good news indeed when it comes to summer, and saving money often means more travelling.

Available at all Primark brick-and-mortar stores as well as online, Primark’s summer 2017 beachwear collection takes the best boho vibes from the Seventies to combine them with the best references from the Nineties, treating us to a mixed and matched, revisited style that could make anyone dream about summertime.

Both the colors and the patterns utilized surely help the collection get its summer-inspired peak, as Primark emphasized the bold, rich hues along with the summer-ready motifs, such as watermelons and floral embroideries. The latter, specifically used on see-through crochet patterns, is instead responsible for the collection’s boho-chic allure, which really goes hand in hand, creating an appealing contrast, with Primark’s unconditional love for the Nineties.

Both decades, however, played an equally huge role together when it comes to the silhouettes, as Primark’s summer 2017 beachwear collection could be regarded as the perfect match between the Seventies’ glamour and the Nineties’ girl power attitude. Such a mixture of different styles is particularly visible through the collection’s beach robe line, as it consists of everything from puffed up kaftans to short shorts and short jumpsuits, too.

As for the bikini and swimsuit line, on the other hand, Primark liked to play it simple with cozy proposals that could help anyone feel at ease even when playing beach volley or just sun-bathing nearby the foreshore.

Among all the staples, however, there’s one in particular that we bet will make everyone run amok, namely the hot pink one-piece swimsuit with the captivating “mermaid life” statement emblazoned on the front. We already picture many Insta It-girls donning it! Metallic visors, big tote bags with palm and pineapple patterns, along with aviator style sunglasses and even floral headpieces are available throughout the collection as well, and will help anyone channel not only one’s inner mermaid, but also boho-chic inner queen!

Photos courtesy of Primark