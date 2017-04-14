Reformation Is Debuting a Swimwear Collection

Reformation just dropped one of its biggest news yet, which those who love beachwear will surely appreciate. The Californian label is, in fact, debuting a nine-piece swimwear line made of 85% recycled materials.

Available for purchase at thereformation.com, Reformation’s swimwear line is already one of the label’s biggest and most praised debuts, as its staples translate Reformation’s signature vintage and eco-sustainable styles to beachwear garments suitable for the “sun, sweat, and sand in weird places.” With price tags that range from $78 to $98 (the most expensive one-piece retails for $168), Reformation’s swimwear pieces are, of course, also sold separately, meaning that if you like to mix and match bikini tops and bottoms, its colorful range has got you creatively covered all summer long.

The collection, which officially debuted yesterday afternoon, is already a sellout (just check #refswim on Instagram), and just by looking at the nine items, it is not that hard to understand why. “Swim is really an extension of our current pieces,” Reformation’s founder Yael Aflalo explained. “We looked at our best sellers, considered the style, cuts, and colors, and went from there.”

To better exude its usual vintage-inspired vibes, as well as to appeal to a broader audience, Reformation’s founder surrounded herself with pictures of some of the world’s most renowned and iconic divas, such as Jane Birkin and Cindy Crawford, the styles of whom played a huge role in defining the collection’s visions. To top it all off, Aflalo infused the line-up with her usual empowering notes, making sure those who flaunt any of the collection’s pieces could feel “sexy and also comfortable,” as no one should “have to sacrifice one for the other.”

Although divas like Cindy Crawford served as the collection’s style inspiration, Aflalo aimed at focusing her creative stream of consciousness directly on the customers, as the collection as a whole celebrates all of those “#RefBabes who embrace the winter bod, sweat, sand in weird places and who simply enjoy the season,” (Aflalo apparently likes sand and beaches a lot).

As for the collection’s must-have, Reformation’s swimsuit debut includes a gorgeous low-backed one-piece in solid-colored red, black, or baby pink that is destined to fly off the shelves the soonest; striped and gingham separates aplenty; Fifties-approved high-waisted bottoms, as well as ultra versatile off-the-shoulder tops (those are to die for, too) which could also be easily combined with a cute high-waisted denim skirt and a pair of white sneakers.

With this swimwear collection being so covetable, we think Reformation should definitely keep on debuting new lines, indeed!

Photos courtesy of Reformation