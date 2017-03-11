Jessica Hart Stars in Seafolly’s Summer 2017 Swimwear Campaign

Seafolly, the Australian swimwear company hired Jessica Hart and Olivia Aarnio to show off their 2017 swimwear campaign on sun-soaked, beautiful beaches. The chosen scenery of Australia’s Whitsunday Islands highlights what people love about Australia, while the models show off a few options to wear there.

Admittedly the Seafolly summer 2017 swimwear options being shown are stunning, full of floral prints and graphic stripes that are clearly vintage inspired in outstanding cuts that are flattering and pleasing to the eye. Thoughtfully considered in the campaign is the inclusion of activewear that can be worn in water or out of water.

This is the third time that Jessica Hart has been included in a Seafolly campaign, her other two being the 2009 and 2010 campaigns. Apparently, she has the Seafolly look, and she certainly appears to be happy in the photos!

The Seafolly summer 2017 swimwear campaign was shot by fashion and portrait photographer Simon Upton, who captured every bit of a fun day on the beach in the campaign, accurately showing the necessity of a fashionable suit. The cuts of the swimsuits provided a good range of options from cool striped, strapless one pieces to classic black sweetheart-neckline one-piece swimsuits.

There is a good variety of two-piece swimsuits as well, including an aqua off-the-shoulder two-piece set that is a pretty cool find. Seafolly also included a few cover-up options with floral prints or bold stripes. Everything provided in the campaign is summer apropos and even works as options just to stroll around in with a pair of shorts.

The activewear options are also beautifully designed! Anyone who works out on the beach will love these options for more than just the colorful designs, but also for the in and out of water practicality, which is a faltering spot for many other activewear designs.

A lot of them are done for the gym or street running and will not work with sand, or handle saltwater appropriately without causing chafing or discomfort. The thought that went into this is greatly appreciated and will certainly make a difference for anyone who loves to work out by the water.

Designed to be able to work on sand or in the water, the styles are bright and fun with eye-catching colors and prints, flattering cuts and smooth lines. Each design is as fun to see as the brand’s name is fun to say.

Seafolly created a fantastic beachwear and swimwear campaign and the choice to cast Jessica Hart again, with the addition of Olivia Aarnio was a very good decision. The styles are easy going, not the least bit pretentious and actually feel like something practical to wear for a day on the beach without sacrificing style or activity.

