Tori Praver Swimwear Resort 2017 Lookbook Features Emma Stern

The Tori Praver swimwear resort 2017 collection has been released and it’s already available for purchase at Neiman Marcus, Shopbop and Revolve Clothing. Having chosen Emma Stern Nielsen as the face of their lookbook, the impact is nice. The location is unmistakably beautiful, shot in Milos, Greece by photographer Cameron Hammond.

The collection is stunning and will be flattering on a lot of different people when worn right. The variation of options offered from prints to pastels is great, creating a lot of options to choose from. Fortunately there are even one-piece bathing suits, as well as bikinis, even trendy high-waisted options.

Some of the cutest pieces in the collection are actually the prints. Bold colors will always be cute, but prints are the greatest way to accentuate a cut and shape. The Tori Praver Daniela Bikini top is one of my favorites with the bold stripes creating a print similar to chevron on the bikini top contrasting with the vertical lines of the bottom band.

I am not a huge fan of florals, but the Tori Praver Adriana bikini top and Cristina bottom are also great. The contrast of the floral print on the black background is great, but so is the Olivia bikini top as well. It has a fun light colored print and apparent texture.

They even included options for cover-ups like the Tori Praver Lana Romper. It is lightly colored and looks beautiful over the Milos background. The Odelle dress is also super cute, lightweight and floating. In all fairness the very sporty Sabina bikini top and Gemma bottom are a muted yellow that still manages to be bright, but it looks like it would be perfect for a great game of beach volleyball.

Of the options offered, one of the most fun is the Tori Praver Eloise top, with a clear duality that is a lot of fun to see and flattering to wear. Stripes are a big part of the patterns showing up in the Elena one piece, the rich red with a ruffled deep V-neckline and the chevron print one-piece was also flattering thanks to the orientation of the print.

The Tori Praver swimwear resort 2017 collection is overall a fun and vibrant one that cleverly includes several different textures and even cut outs in some cases. The bikini with the high-waisted brief features several textures including the cutouts on the sides for an added bit of va va voom. The matching top is clearly designed to work like a push-up, which is a flattering option for a number of women.

In this collection the focus was not on the smallest use of material possible, creating the sexiest bathing suits possible but rather obviously it was about presenting well-rounded options that were chic and fashionable while still being perfect for the beach. The Tori Praver swimwear resort 2017 collection shows off a great number of options for the beach.

Photos courtesy of Tori Praver