9 Lovely Valentine’s Day Approved Lingerie Sets for 2017

February is officially here and we have been looking forward to the end of winter for a while now, particularly since we love to shop for Valentine’s Day lingerie. Of course, this lingerie is by no means limited to February 14th either, though we know exactly how amazing it feels to pull on a new sexy outfit and feel like you are queen of the world.

With the holidays over and January passing by so very bleakly, the sunshine we get, at least in some parts of the world, during this month of love is a godsend. The warmth also warms up our hearts and the thought of spring definitely has us thinking new beginnings and embracing love. Hence Valentine’s Day lingerie comes in very handy when we think about showing both our partners and ourselves exactly what type of loving embrace we would enjoy most throughout this month and well into the next.

So whether you are treating yourself or your partner for Valentine’s Day, here is a lovely list of 9 rather enticing Valentine’s Day lingerie pieces or sets that will definitely set your imagination on fire as you shop for just the right mesh, lace and everything sexy come this week.

1. Fire Hazard Set

Available at Nasty Gal, this Valentine’s Day lingerie set has a mesh robe and a G-string to boot, an absolutely desire-inducing collection of pieces that, despite lacking in the bralettes department, is enough to set the bed afire. The robe is fully sheer in red mesh, the trim in scalloped lace, with a satin belt to tie it up. The thong is equally sheer and scalloped lace trimmed. Barely covering to mid-thigh, it is certainly worth the investment.

2. Malin Lace Set

ASOS offers a seriously sizzling red hot Valentine’s Day lingerie set that combines a strappy underwire bra with a strappy hipster bikini bottom and an equally strappy suspender to keep those thigh high stockings in place. Red is the color of love and of deep passion and that is exactly what this lace lingerie set is meant to evoke. The strappy nature only adds to the appeal of the scalloped edges, further intensifying the come-hither allure once worn. Buy this set for you on ASOS.com!

3. DVT Madame X Set

Bralettes are sexy. High wasted panties are sexy if done right. Straps all around are very sexy. Put them all together and you have the Dita Von Teese Madame X set in black, the bralette featuring stitched satin unpadded cups with a lace trim, delicate gold hoop accents and boning on the sides along with the straps, while the high waist panty shows off cutouts along the back, stitched satin, lace and mesh paneling making up the form fitting piece.

The strappy detailing along the waist is only the cherry on top. The set is available through the online Nasty Gal store and more than perfect as Valentine’s Day lingerie. Get the bralette here and the panties here!

4. Lucienne Bra and Panty Set

With a pink/nude coloring and a totally classy look to this Valentine’s Day lingerie set available through Free People, the Lucienne triangle bra and high-waist panty combination is simply divine. It has a ladylike feel to it, with its gorgeous satin detailing, the ruffled edges and the strappy attraction, particularly when it comes to the panties.

The nude and pink combination gives the set a rather innocently loving feel for the ladies that prefer to present a more demure but no less alluring image. The bra is available here, and the high-waist panty here.

5. Fleur of England Dare Set

If you dare to show off skin while still appearing to be covered, this is the best Valentine’s Day lingerie set for you by Journelle. Appearing in a crimson color, the thong and balcony bra combination is simply stunning.

While the price might be steep, the exquisite vining embroidery and entirely English appearing silk and lace concoction have us responding to the dare… will we show off our skin or entirely skip over this incredibly perfect Valentine’s Day lingerie piece? Get the bra here and the thong here!

6. Bedroom Eyes Set

Smoldering lust-filled bedroom eyes are the inspiration behind this gorgeous Free People Valentine’s Day lingerie set that comes in 10 different colors, including cherry and iris, aqua and scarlet, ivory and emerald, etc. Entirely lacy, with colored thin straps and a triangle shape to the bralettes, this set is a great peek-a-boo Valentine’s Day lingerie design, complete with the hip tie panties at low-rise bikini level.

At a more affordable price than some of the others on this list, it is certainly a steal for a rather hot night in or out. Snag your favorite color of bra and panties from FreePeople.com!

7. Sydney Eyelash Lace Plunge Body

Okay, we have a whole lot of bra and panty sets on this list, but what sticks out the most is the ASOS Sydney eyelash lace plunge bodysuit that is all about the classy and sexy combined. Affordable lingerie for Valentine’s Day that also looks and feels amazing is not as common as one might think, but this certainly meets all expectations and then some.

The best part is that no one needs to know that you’re wearing it under your layers of dress, like a sexy secret only you know about. Or, you can dare to flaunt it and no one would fault you for loving the red lace and mesh feel against your body. Buy this Valentine’s Day bodysuit on ASOS.com!

8. Belle et Bon Bon Bodysuit

Attraction requires a tool and bodysuits are the perfect measure, enticing partners and wearers alike with their lacy creations. The Belle et Bon Bon lace panel bodysuit might cost you a pretty penny at Farfetch, but it is a seriously delectable look that a woman can don. It has that entirely chic Moulin Rouge feel to it that is part lady and part expensive consort. Absolute desire is demanded.

9. Lace Balconette Bra and Thong Set

The final Valentine’s Day lingerie set on our list is a simple black balconette bra and lace thong from H&M that features low waist panties with a lines gusset, with narrow sides and two elastic straps on top to complement the string back, as well as a balconette bra in lace with padded underwire cups, narrow shoulder straps, and three elastic straps to create an interesting outline.

As with all the rest, this set is also very chic and perfect for those who prefer a simpler sexy to their Valentine’s Day lingerie. You can get the bra from H&M here and the panties here!

Photos courtesy of @hildeee, Nasty Gal, ASOS

